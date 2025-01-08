Pikmykid Acquires Visitu to Enhance School Visitor Management Solutions

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pikmykid, the leading school safety platform, is proud to announce the acquisition of Visitu, a cutting-edge visitor management system. This strategic acquisition bolsters Pikmykid's capabilities in visitor management while advancing its mission to enhance school safety and operational efficiency.

As schools increasingly focus on safety, the addition of Visitu's visitor and attendance management tools enables Pikmykid to offer a comprehensive solution for managing every aspect of campus safety. From the moment staff, students, parents, volunteers, visitors, and contractors enter the campus to the time students leave safely at the end of the day, Pikmykid now provides an end-to-end platform that prioritizes safety and efficiency.

"Our school's operations and facilities teams are excited for the potential of even smoother and more effective integration between Visitu and Pikmykid, two solid systems we use to enhance safety at our campuses," said Eric Neumann, Sr Director of School Operations at Rocketship Charter Schools. "We look forward to continued partnership to further improve our school arrival and dismissal systems, campus security, and overall staff, family, and student experiences!"

"Acquiring Visitu is a transformative milestone in our mission to redefine school safety," said Saravana Pat Bhava, CEO of Pikmykid. "With the power of one unified platform, we are now able to provide schools with an integrated solution that enhances security while elevating the visitor and community experience"

"Empowering schools with tools that enhance staff efficiency and parent engagement is critical to improving student outcomes," added Chitra Kanagaraj, COO. "By uniting all safety and engagement tools, we enable schools and districts to focus on what matters most—student success."

Visitu's technology allows schools to easily track and manage visitors in real-time, ensuring that only authorized individuals are on campus. This integration will complement Pikmykid's existing solutions for student drop-off and pick-up, creating a holistic approach to school safety and operations.

"Visitu's vision to make safety seamless on campus aligns perfectly with Pikmykid," said Aaron Larkins, CEO of Visitu. "Together, we will continue to invest in simplifying administrative processes."

Todd Broyles, founder of Visitu, added, "This partnership will revolutionize how schools manage student safety throughout the entire school day, offering comprehensive solutions that address every aspect of campus security. We're excited to join Pikmykid's mission to provide innovative tools and enhance school safety."

Schools can expect the rollout of enhanced features and functionalities in the coming months. Both teams are dedicated to fostering innovation in school safety and operational excellence.

For more information about the acquisition and the expanded offerings from Pikmykid, please visit pikmykid.com and visitu.com.

About Pikmykid

Pikmykid is a comprehensive, cloud-based platform revolutionizing school operations and student safety. Designed to address the diverse needs of modern schools, Pikmykid offers robust features including dismissal management, attendance tracking, hall pass solutions, real-time messaging, emergency response tools, and reunification processes. Trusted by schools nationwide, Pikmykid simplifies the complexities of daily and emergency operations, ensuring safety and efficiency are at the forefront of every interaction.

About Visitu

Visitu is a recognized leader in providing complete safe campus solutions for schools, offering a comprehensive suite of tools to enhance safety, efficiency, and communication. The safe campus platform includes solutions for visitor management, student attendance, emergency response, and school communication, all designed to create a secure and well-connected campus environment. Visitu's solutions ensure compliance with safety standards while supporting seamless school operations.

