PikMyKid, the Leading School Dismissal Management SaaS Platform, Announces Growth Equity Investment from Growth Street Partners

TAMPA, Fla., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Growth Street Partners today announced a minority growth equity investment in PikMyKid, the leading K-12 dismissal management SaaS platform. More than one million users across public, private, and charter schools trust PikMyKid to make dismissals safer and more efficient for their communities. PikMyKid will use the growth capital to invest in its team, product, and go-to-market efforts to tackle rapidly growing demand for school dismissal and safety solutions.

"Partnering with Growth Street to help accelerate adoption, expand our team, and grow our technology platform was a no-brainer," said Saravana Pat Bhava, CEO and Co-Founder of PikMyKid. "Growth Street has a proven track record of helping companies just like us. In Growth Street, we see a passionate team who cares deeply about our mission and is aligned with our company's core values."

Founded in 2014 by Saravana Pat Bhava and Chitra Kanagaraj, the company's SaaS solution serves more than one thousand schools of all sizes across the United States and abroad, offering unmatched efficiency and peace of mind for schools and parents. Research shows that customers see quantifiable safety improvements at their schools and significant time efficiency gains at dismissal. Moreover, the platform saves schools more than $40,000 a year in teacher time and resources.

"Growth Street is thrilled to partner with Pat, Chitra, and the entire PikMyKid team. PikMyKid's easy-to-use solution streamlines the often-chaotic dismissal process, allows students to get home efficiently and safely, reduces parents' time anxiously waiting for their children, and allows school administrators and teachers to focus on what really matters: student safety and learning," said Nate Grossman and Steve Wolfe, Co-Founders of Growth Street.

"Our goal is to create a safer learning environment for students and help parents stay more engaged in their students' success," said Chitra Kanagaraj, Co-Founder of PikMykid. "We are excited to partner with the entire Growth Street team – the value they've already added to the company has truly blown us away, and we're just getting started."

PikMyKid

PikMyKid offers dismissal management, emergency preparedness, a silent Panic Button, and disaster management solutions. The all-in-one platform addresses the safety needs of a school without the need to purchase, install, or support additional hardware, enabling schools to quickly roll out PikMyKid on existing devices. The PikMyKid dismissal management solution is a part of a family of K-12 student safety solutions under the Kid.io umbrella. For more information, please visit www.pikmykid.com .



Growth Street Partners

Growth Street Partners provides early growth capital to vertically-focused, rapidly growing B2B SaaS and technology-enabled services companies located in underserved North American markets. The firm partners with founders who have personally lived through the problems their businesses solve. Existing investments include Pear Deck, ChildCareCRM, Visual Lease, Hotel Effectiveness, Suralink, HR Acuity, and Govenda. For more information, please visit www.growthstreetpartners.com .

