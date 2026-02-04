Piko Provisions Launches New Stage 3 Purées, Expanding Nutritious, Hawaiʻi-Grown Options for Growing Families

The new Stage 3 line features thoughtfully crafted flavors including Luʻau Stew, Palaʻai Pie, and Pitaya Bowl, each made with whole, locally sourced ingredients such as kabocha squash, banana, taro, and other island-grown produce. Formulated to meet or exceed global nutritional recommendations for early childhood development, the recipes deliver higher protein and healthy fat content while maintaining smooth, satisfying textures suitable for both toddlers and adults seeking clean, nutrient-dense fuel.

Developed in collaboration with the Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center (WVAPDC), the new line reflects a shared commitment to strengthening Hawaiʻi's food system and increasing access to high-quality local foods for families across the islands and beyond.

"At Piko Provisions, our goal has always been to nourish families while uplifting local farmers and honoring the ingredients grown here at home," said Ethan West, Founder and CEO of Piko Provisions. "Our new Stage 3 purées represent the next step in that journey—foods that are delicious, nutrient-dense, and designed for real life. We're proud to bring these flavors to market in partnership with incredible local collaborators who share our vision for a more equitable and regenerative food future."

Product development for the new line was led in partnership with WVAPDC's innovation team to ensure both culinary quality and nutritional integrity.

"I'm incredibly honored to collaborate with Piko Provisions to develop flavors that celebrate Hawaiʻi's unique foodways. Working with ingredients sourced directly from local farms, we created the new Stage 3 line that delivers little ones bold, adventurous flavors with exceptional nutritional profiles. This collaboration represents our shared commitment to Hawaiʻi's food systems and community. Bringing these concepts to life has been one of the most meaningful product development projects of my career."

— Hailey Zhou, Product Development Manager, Wahiawā Value-Added Product Development Center

Piko Provisions products are made with no artificial preservatives or fillers, prioritize locally sourced produce, and undergo rigorous third-party heavy metals testing alongside pH validation and food-safety verification reinforcing its commitment to transparency, safety, and ingredient integrity.

Since inception, Piko Provisions has helped serve over 500,000 meals, partnered with 200+ local farmers, and expanded to 300+ retail partners nationwide, including Foodland, Whole Foods Market, Farm Link Hawaii, Walmart, CVS, military commissaries, and regional grocers across Hawaiʻi. The new Stage 3 line deepens the company's mission to create healthy local food for every stage of life while supporting regenerative agriculture and turning farmers into price-setters rather than price-takers.

The Stage 3 purées are available now online at pikoprovisions.com and rolling out to select retail partners across Hawaiʻi, including Foodland and Foodland Farms stores statewide later this month.

About Piko Provisions

Piko Provisions is a Hawaiʻi-based baby and family food Public Benefit Corporation dedicated to increasing equity and access to locally grown indigenous crops and nutrient-dense foods. By partnering directly with regional farmers and prioritizing regenerative agriculture, Piko Provisions creates clean, whole-food products that support family wellness, farmer prosperity, and community resilience. From first tastes of life and beyond, the company's mission is to build a more just and delicious food future for the next generation.

