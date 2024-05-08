PikPerfect Makes Premium-Quality Photo Albums More Accessible with Launch of DIY Service

NEW YORK, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PikPerfect, an award-winning manufacturer of premium photo books & wedding albums , today announced an innovative new approach to custom photo book creation with the launch of its Do-It-Yourself service. This offering empowers users to choose between a self-service platform and take advantage of the best-designed collection of templates available in the market today or harness the power of AI for fast personalized photo album creation.

PikPerfect has long been synonymous with exquisite, handcrafted photo albums, meticulously designed by professionals to meet each customer's unique vision and preferences for one-of-a-kind keepsakes. With the introduction of the DIY photo book service, the company is now able to cater to a broader audience seeking a balance between creative control and convenience.

In addition to its array of sophisticated design styles and templates, PikPerfect stands out in the photo book market for its extensive selection of high-quality fabric covers and exquisite finishes. These include elegant linen, luxurious velvet, eco-friendly vegan leather, and authentic leather albums. Customers can further personalize their albums with precise laser engraving, bespoke embossing, sophisticated cameo windows, or a sleek acrylic glass album front.

"We are thrilled to introduce our new DIY service, making PikPerfect's exceptional quality and vast design features more accessible than ever before," said Maike Vevaina, Co-Founder of PikPerfect. "In our ongoing commitment to customer satisfaction, we not only offer our users a wealth of design options but also ensure that they are supported throughout their creative journey. Our design team is dedicated to ensuring that each and every album created with our DIY service emerges as a flawless masterpiece."

PikPerfect's DIY service features one of the most user-friendly collections of photo album templates , allowing customers to choose from a range of well thought-out designs to make sure the final product looks fantastic, spanning classic and timeless layouts to contemporary and trending styles. Users can further refine these layouts by changing color, adding embellishments and text, and personalizing their album cover for a truly individual keepsake. For those seeking instant inspiration and a touch of technological magic, users are able to generate stunning and unique album layouts with a single click of the AI wizard. The DIY editor provides multiple options for uploading photos, allowing users to sync them from their computers, mobile devices, Google Photos, Instagram, and Facebook.

PikPerfect continues to offer its album design service alongside its DIY platform, for those looking to have their photo albums professionally designed and customized to their specific design aesthetics and vision.

PikPerfect, a family-owned business, understands that photos hold more than just images – they hold legacies. That's why the company is dedicated to transforming precious memories into tangible treasures. With a focus on exquisite craftsmanship, the finest materials, and unparalleled customization, PikPerfect empowers customers to design one-of-a-kind photo books that perfectly reflect their unique stories. Visit www.pikperfect.com for more information.

