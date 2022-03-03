Pilar Yamile Sánchez's new book "La verdad es importante" shares a magical journey into a place of vibrancy, magic, and life

Sánchez shares, "This is the story in a magical, colorful world, where the children are very happy that, with love and affection, they can interact with nature and the animals. They learn that the truth is important."

Published by Page Publishing, Pilar Yamile Sánchez's book brings an enchanting narrative that will take young readers on a wonderful and memorable trip to a land so pure, peaceful, and full of love.

Readers who wish to experience this brilliant work can purchase "La verdad es importante" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

