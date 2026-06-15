Pilates Addiction Comes to Leawood with Community Roots and a World Cup Moment

Pilates Addiction has built a devoted following across the U.S. by delivering something the fitness world rarely gets right – a reformer-based Pilates experience that's equal parts challenging, accessible, and addictive. Classes are designed for every fitness level, from first-timers to seasoned athletes, and members consistently cite the results, the energy, and the community as reasons they get hooked.

The Leawood studio is being designed to match that reputation. Customers can expect a thoughtfully built-out space: sleek reformers, a high-energy class environment, and curated lighting scenes in a beautifully designed studio that makes showing up feel like a reward in itself. The vibe is modern and motivating without intimidation; a place where real results and a welcoming atmosphere aren't mutually exclusive.

For the Belz family, opening in Leawood was a natural fit. Their connection to the Kansas City area runs deep. Kirk lived in Kansas City during college, and their daughter currently attends Rockhurst University, giving the family many opportunities to spend time in the community. Combined with Leawood's reputation for outstanding shopping, dining, and local events, the area stood out as an ideal location to bring Pilates Addiction to the market, and they're wasting no time making their mark in the community.

They'll be on the ground at two of the area's most anticipated FIFA World Cup celebrations to prove it. Join them at their studio at 11560 Ash Street for the Match Day Park Place event on June 16, or catch the Pilates Addiction booth at the Town Center Tailgate Celebration on July 11. With thousands of residents expected at both events, the couple is introducing their studio the way they intend to run it: face to face, in the community, showing up.

"We love the Leawood Community," said Kirk Belz. "I want people to know who we are and what we stand for long before they ever walk through our doors, and that connection and experience starts right here."

Attendees can visit the Pilates Addiction events for a first look at the studio, pick up branded giveaways, and enter to win two tickets to a FIFA World Cup match at Arrowhead Stadium, one of the most coveted experiences of the summer.

Pilates Addiction Leawood is now offering founding memberships at exclusive presale rates, giving early members preferred pricing and first access ahead of grand opening. The studio will be located at 11560 Ash Street, Leawood, KS 66211. For a brand with a national reputation and owners who are fully invested, there's never been a better time to get in.

To learn more or secure a founding membership, visit https://pilatesaddiction.com/presale/leawood or contact the studio at [email protected].

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented Aurum Reformer ™ , exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 300+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pilates Addiction Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Pilates Addiction