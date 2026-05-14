Pilates Addiction Surpasses 300 Territories Sold, Cementing Its Place Among America's Fastest-Scaling Pilates Franchises

Franchise owners across the country continue to choose Pilates Addiction for its proprietary Aurum™ Reformer, proven leadership, and a model built to win in today's boutique fitness market.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilates Addiction, one of the nation's fastest-growing boutique Pilates franchises and a Sequel Brands company, today announced it has surpassed 300 territories sold nationwide –a milestone driven by strong demand from entrepreneurs who view owning a Pilates Addiction studio as both a smart business move and a meaningful investment in their communities.

Pilates Addiction’s signature studio design reflects a fast-scaling, premium boutique fitness brand. Pilates Addiction's Aurum™ Reformer with mood lighting.

In less than 12 months since opening its first studio in West Hollywood, Pilates Addiction has grown at a pace unseen in the Pilates category. The brand reached 100 territories within months of launch, crossed 200 before the end of 2025, and has now shattered the 300 mark, across 27 states – a trajectory that has turned heads across the fitness industry and beyond.

"Pilates has never seen growth like this. Three hundred territories means over 100 franchise owners chose Pilates Addiction after evaluating the brand and the space. That level of conviction from the market validates everything we've built – the method, the machine, the business model."

– Sarah Luna, CEO & Founder, Pilates Addiction

What draws franchise partners to Pilates Addiction is a combination of proprietary technology, differentiated positioning, and operational infrastructure rarely found at this stage of a brand's growth. At the center of every studio is the Aurum™ Reformer – a patented, all-in-one Pilates platform that combines a reformer, Wunda Chair, jump board, and ballet barre into a single performance system. The equipment is exclusive to Pilates Addiction, giving operators a genuine market differentiator on day one.

The brand's four signature classes, Ignite, Core+, Max, and Mobility RX, with additional formats and specialty programming currently in development, are led by certified Pilates Educators who are trained in anatomy and biomechanics, not just cuing through a sequence. That distinction matters to clients, and it matters to franchisees who want to build a strong sense of community and long-term retention. Pilates Addiction's immersive black-and-gold studio aesthetic, mood lighting, boutique retail, and seamless check-in infrastructure are purpose-built to attract a younger, wellness-driven demographic seeking an experience as much as a workout.

Pilates Addiction is led by CEO Sarah Luna, one of the most accomplished executives in boutique fitness franchising. With 18+ years in the industry, Luna has held president and SVP-level roles across the country's most recognized boutique fitness brands, scaling them from early-stage concepts into national category leaders with hundreds of locations. She began her career as a certified Pilates instructor and has built every subsequent leadership role on that foundation of hands-on expertise. That depth of experience translates directly into franchise partner support: structured training, ongoing operational guidance, marketing infrastructure, and a leadership team that has built this category before.

As a Sequel Brands company, Pilates Addiction is backed by a leadership group whose collective résumé spans the full arc of boutique fitness – from launching first locations to scaling brands to hundreds of units nationally. That institutional knowledge is embedded inside Pilates Addiction's franchise system, giving partners access to infrastructure, operational playbooks, and mentorship that most emerging brands take years to develop.

Studios are opening across the country throughout 2026, from Wayne, NJ, to Ann Arbor, MI, to West Boca, FL, and Hendersonville, TN. With 300 territories committed in under a year, available markets are being claimed at a rapid pace. Those interested in franchise ownership are encouraged to visit pilatesaddiction.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented Aurum™ (formerly referred to as the WundaFormer), exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 300+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pilates Addiction Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Pilates Addiction