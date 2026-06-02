Pilates Addiction Launches Next 300-Territory Expansion Following Record-Breaking First Year

Fast-growing Pilates franchise enters its second year with new available markets nationwide and internationally, accelerating studio openings and growth while continuing to pace ahead of competitors in the boutique Pilates space.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- After awarding more than 300 franchise territories across 27 states in less than a year, Pilates Addiction is officially launching its next 300 territory expansion campaign, opening development opportunities in strategic markets across the United States, including Portland, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Fort Worth, with additional territories available throughout the nation.

Pilates Addiction with elevated studio environment Jennifer D'Alessandro of Minneapolis–Saint Paul, recognized as Pilates Addiction's 300th franchise owner. Amber & Kevin Knafel; Franchise Owners, Pilates Addiction Greenwood, IN

Since launching franchising in June 2025, Pilates Addiction has emerged as one of the fastest-growing concepts in boutique fitness, rapidly outpacing growth benchmarks across the Pilates franchise category. New studios are preselling dozens of memberships before opening, driven by the brand's proprietary equipment, studio design, and the go-to-market sales and marketing strategies executed by its local franchise operators.

With 125 studios projected to open in 2026 and VIP membership momentum building across multiple markets, demand continues to accelerate as consumers seek a modern, results-driven Pilates experience. The brand is entering its next phase of expansion with a focus on attracting best-in-class operators, entrepreneurs, and multi-unit franchise groups.

"Our first year created extraordinary momentum and we are pleased with the early success we've seen with new studio openings," said Sarah Luna, Founder and CEO of Pilates Addiction. "As we launch the next 300 territories, we're selecting entrepreneurial franchisees who desire building impactful businesses and strong communities, ultimately shaping the future of Pilates."

A Franchise Community Built Across Industries

Pilates Addiction has resonated with operators from across industries – retail executives, finance and accounting professionals, fitness operators, and first-time business owners – each drawn to the brand for their own reasons.

Jennifer D'Alessandro of Minneapolis–Saint Paul is one of them. Recognized as Pilates Addiction's 300th franchise owner, D'Alessandro brings more than 25 years of leadership experience across Amazon, Target, and Hive Brands, and currently serves as Vice President of Merchandising & E-Commerce at Grove Collaborative.

"The real 'aha' moment for me was seeing my 15-year-old daughter and her friends eager to sign up for a class. Pilates is transcending generations. It's no longer just a trend, it's a lifestyle. I chose Pilates Addiction because I believe it is the perfect execution of the modern Pilates experience, designed to elevate the studio environment and reach a new, diverse range of consumers. I am incredibly excited to bring this brand to the Minneapolis–Saint Paul market and contribute to the community in such a positive, impactful way." – Jennifer D'Alessandro, Pilates Addiction Minneapolis–Saint Paul

For Amber and Kevin Knafel of Greenwood, Indiana, franchising was a new lane – one that paired Kevin's experience operating one of the largest automotive dealerships in the state with Amber's background in sales and network marketing. What stood out wasn't just the business model, but the backing behind it.

"We can't thank the Pilates Addiction team enough for their unwavering support from day one, from Discovery Day through our latest pre-sale launch. We love the team-oriented culture here and appreciate that the organization genuinely wants to see every franchisee succeed." – Amber & Kevin Knafel, Pilates Addiction Greenwood, IN

Investing in Educator Training & Support

In addition to rapid franchise development, Pilates Addiction continues investing heavily in educator training and operational support through the Pilates Addiction Movement Academy (PAMA), led by VP of Education Liza Beres. With 335 educators currently enrolled and more than $1.34 million in active educator sponsorships underway systemwide, PAMA trains Pilates Educators, not just instructors, in anatomy, biomechanics, and movement science. This academy is central to how the brand supports franchisees in launching successfully and scaling with confidence.

Available Markets

Building on a year of remarkable growth and strong studio performance, Pilates Addiction enters its second year focused on accelerating nationwide expansion, entering strategically available markets, and building the foundation for its next 300 territories across the United States. With more than 700 territories still available nationwide, the brand remains in the early stages of its long-term growth trajectory.

The brand is actively awarding franchises in the following markets, with additional territories available on request:

West: Portland, OR, Sacramento, CA, Los Angeles, CA

Portland, OR, Sacramento, CA, Los Angeles, CA Southwest: Phoenix, AZ, Salt Lake City, UT, Denver, CO, Fort Worth, TX

Phoenix, AZ, Salt Lake City, UT, Denver, CO, Fort Worth, TX Midwest: Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Detroit, MI, Omaha, NE, Pittsburgh, PA

Kansas City, MO, Minneapolis, MN, Chicago, IL, Cincinnati, OH, Detroit, MI, Omaha, NE, Pittsburgh, PA Southeast: Atlanta, GA, West Palm Beach, FL, Naples / Fort Myers, FL

Atlanta, GA, West Palm Beach, FL, Naples / Fort Myers, FL Northeast: Boston, MA, Hartford, CT, Long Island, NY

Those interested in franchise ownership are encouraged to visit pilatesaddiction.com or email [email protected].

ABOUT PILATES ADDICTION

Pilates Addiction, a Sequel Brands company, is a national boutique Pilates franchise delivering a high-performance, results-driven experience. Each studio features the brand's patented Aurum Reformer™, exclusive to Pilates Addiction, and is led by certified Educators who guide clients through anatomy-informed, full-body training designed to build strength, control, and mobility. The signature method fuses intensity with precision, creating sessions that challenge, transform, and energize. With sleek, modern studios and a focus on alignment, performance, and client experience, Pilates Addiction offers more than a class – it's the healthiest obsession you'll ever have. Backed by strong demand and rapid momentum, the brand is now expanding nationwide with 300+ territories awarded across the U.S., establishing Pilates Addiction as a new standard in results-driven Pilates.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Pilates Addiction Communications

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Pilates Addiction