Pilates Equipment Market: 37% of Growth to Originate from North America, with AI Redefining the Market Landscape - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report with market evolution powered by AI - The global pilates equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 146.3 million from 2024 to 2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of about 12% during the forecast period.

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2023 Forecast period 2024-2028 Historic Data for 2018 - 2022 Segments Covered Product (Pilates machines, Pilates mats, Pilates rings, Pilates balls, and Others), Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, Etsy Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, PILATES DESIGNS LLC, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, Trending Fit LLC, VIVA FITNESS, XtendPilates, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd. Regions Covered North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North America Europe Asia Rest of World

1. North America - North America is estimated to contribute 37%. To the growth of the global market. The Pilates Equipment Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.

The Pilates equipment market in the North American region is expected to grow significantly due to the increasing number of millennials joining fitness and recreational sports centers. This trend is driven by the availability of technologically advanced Pilates equipment designed for end-users. The US, being the largest market for fitness and recreational sports centers globally, contributes significantly to the Pilates equipment market in North America. Canada, the fifth-largest contributor to the global fitness market, is also experiencing growth due to rising health consciousness, government initiatives, and the increasing rate of obesity and related diseases. These factors are encouraging more Canadians to join fitness centers and invest in Pilates equipment for their workouts.

Segmentation Overview

Product 1.1 Pilates machines

1.2 Pilates mats

1.3 Pilates rings

1.4 Pilates balls

1.5 Others Distribution Channel 2.1 Offline

2.2 Online Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

The Pilates equipment market is experiencing notable growth, particularly in the segment for Pilates machines. Popular machines include cadillacs, reformers, pilates towers, and trapezes, with pilates chairs and other products also available. The increasing use of reformers and cadillacs in medical clinics and health clubs for therapy and injury rehabilitation is a significant market driver. Product innovations and the shift towards eco-friendly manufacturing materials are also contributing factors. For instance, BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi's pilates reformer features an enhanced pulley system and expanded gear system for precise control. Traditionally, pilates machines were made from amber and bamboo, but modern equipment is increasingly manufactured using nanomaterials and carbon fiber for lightweight and eco-friendly options. These factors, along with the rising demand for pilates machines in developed countries, are expected to fuel the growth of this segment in the coming years.

Research Analysis

The Pilates Equipment Market has witnessed significant growth in recent years due to the increasing health awareness and the need for effective solutions to address various health issues such as diabetes, obesity, and lung problems. Pilates, with its low-impact and full-body workouts, has gained popularity as a preferred choice for those seeking to improve their overall health and fitness. Pilates equipment includes various types of machines and accessories such as mats, resistance bands, Pilates balls, rings, towers, Cadillacs, Reformers, Chairs, Barrels, and Arcs. These tools help individuals perform exercises that enhance physical activity, self-care, and promote better sleep. Pilates is also beneficial for individuals dealing with sexual preference issues, alcohol, and drug addiction recovery, as it helps improve mental and emotional well-being. Pilates equipment is used not only in gyms and professional Pilates studios but also in the comfort of one's own home. The Pilates method, with its focus on proper alignment, breathing, and controlled movements, offers a holistic approach to health and wellness.

Market Overview

The Pilates Equipment Market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing health awareness and the need for effective solutions to address various health issues such as diabetes, obesity, lung problems, and musculoskeletal disorders. Pilates equipment, including machines like Cadillacs, Reformers, Chairs, Barrels, Arcs, and mats, balls, rings, and towers, are popular choices for those seeking to improve their physical health and overall well-being. These devices offer numerous health advantages, making them an essential addition to fitness regimens, rehabilitation facilities, and professional Pilates studios. The market caters to diverse populations, including those with chronic conditions such as high blood pressure, respiratory issues, and cancer, as well as exercise enthusiasts looking to enhance their fitness routine. Pilates equipment is also gaining popularity in virtual fitness and at-home workout options, making it accessible to a wider audience. Smart features, novel materials, and eco-friendly collections are some of the trends shaping the Pilates Equipment Market. Moreover, Pilates equipment is not only beneficial for individuals with specific health concerns but also for those seeking to maintain a healthy lifestyle. It is an effective tool for weight loss, improving flexibility, and promoting self-care. Additionally, Pilates is a low-impact form of physical exercise, making it suitable for individuals with sexual preference preferences or those recovering from injuries. The Pilates method, which controlled movements, proper alignment, and focus on the core, is gaining popularity as an alternative to traditional forms of exercise like running and swimming. Pilates equipment offers a more personalized and interactive experience, with smart features like AI-driven training applications and interactive mirrors, providing a more engaging workout experience. In conclusion, the Pilates Equipment Market is poised for continued growth as more individuals seek effective solutions to improve their health and well-being. With a focus on smart features, novel materials, and eco-friendly collections, Pilates equipment is an excellent investment for those looking to enhance their fitness routine and maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Venodr Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

