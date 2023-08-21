Pilates Equipment Market in Japan to grow by USD 11.46 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing geriatric population is notably driving the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilates equipment market in Japan is estimated to increase by USD 11,465.46 thousand from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate Request a sample report.

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Japan Pilates Equipment Market

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our pilates equipment market in Japan report covers the following areas:

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The growing geriatric population is a key factor driving market growth. The demographic change in Japan due to the largest elderly population in the world has increased the demand for Pilates equipment among this age group. Many adults appreciate gentle, stress-free Pilates for those with physical limitations and are increasingly looking for ways to stay active and healthy. For example, the Japanese government is also focusing on promoting healthy aging and has launched "Health Japan 21," which focuses on promoting healthy aging and reducing medical costs for the elderly. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends- The growing adoption of clinical Pilates is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenges- The rising popularity of other forms of fitness formats is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Drivers, Trends & Challenges have an impact on market dynamics and can impact businesses.

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027: Segmentation

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan is segmented as below:

Product

Pilates Machines



Pilates Mats



Pilates Rings



Pilates Balls



Others

Application

Commercial



Residential

Distribution Channel

Offline



Online

The market share growth in the pilates machines segment will be significant during the forecast period. The most used Pilates machines are the Cadillac, Reformer, Pilates Tower, and Trapeze. Besides, Pilates chairs and other products are also available in the market. The increasing adoption of Reformers and Cadillacs in healthcare settings such as clinics and gyms for the purposes of injury treatment and rehabilitation has fueled the growth of the market. In addition, product innovation, increased adoption of Pilates equipment in Japan, and growing demand for lightweight and eco-friendly materials are also driving growth. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027: Company Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 companies operating in the Pilates Equipment Market in Japan, including some of the companies such as Balanced Body Inc., Corefirst, Decathlon SA, Intopilates Co. Ltd., J.S. Haverly Ltd., Japan Conditioning Academy, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., SALT and HONEY, Stamina Products Inc., URBNFit, Apexline Inc., Gaia Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, and Oak Mountain Products LLC. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Pilates Equipment Market in Japan are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist the pilates equipment market in Japan growth during the next five years

growth during the next five years Estimation of the pilates equipment market in Japan size and its contribution to the parent market

size and its contribution to the parent market Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pilates equipment market in Japan

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on companies

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the pilates equipment market among Japanese companies

Pilates Equipment Market Scope in Japan Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11,465.46 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Balanced Body Inc., Corefirst, Decathlon SA, Intopilates Co. Ltd., J.S. Haverly Ltd., Japan Conditioning Academy, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., SALT and HONEY, Stamina Products Inc., URBNFit, Apexline Inc., Gaia Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, and Oak Mountain Products LLC Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

