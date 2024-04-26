Pilates Equipment Market size in Japan size is set to grow by USD 11.46 million from 2023-2027, growing geriatric population to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilates equipment market size in Japan is estimated to grow by USD 11.46 million from 2023-2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Pilates Equipment Market in Japan 2023-2027

Pilates Equipment Market Scope in Japan Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017 - 2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.22% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 11465.46 thousand Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.7 Regional analysis Japan Performing market contribution APAC at 100% Key countries Japan Key companies profiled Balanced Body Inc., Corefirst, Decathlon SA, Intopilates Co. Ltd., J.S. Haverly Ltd., Japan Conditioning Academy, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., SALT and HONEY, Stamina Products Inc., URBNFit, Apexline Inc., Gaia Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, and Oak Mountain Products LLC

Market Driver

Japan has a lot of older people, and more are coming. In 2015, 27% of the population was 65 or older. By 2021, it went up to 30%. By 2030, one out of every three people will be 65 or older, and one out of every five will be 75 or older. As people get older, they need to stay flexible and strong to stay healthy. Many older folks like Pilates because it's gentle and doesn't push them too hard.

Pilates equipment can help them stay flexible and mobile, which is great for people with arthritis, osteoporosis, or other problems that come with age. The Japanese government wants people to stay healthy as they get older, so they started the 'Healthy Japan 21' program. Pilates equipment can help with this, so it's becoming more popular in Japan. Older people want to stay active and healthy, so the market for Pilates equipment is growing.

Market Challenges

Fitness products like Pilates equipment face tough competition from other activities like yoga, aerobics, walking, jogging, cycling, rope skipping, dancing, trekking, hiking, and swimming. Yoga isn't just about calming the mind; it also burns calories and tones muscles through stretching. Traditional workouts offer similar benefits to strength training, improving strength and relaxing muscles. Yoga poses can also strengthen the digestive and circulatory systems.

Consumers prefer other strength equipment like weight plates, benches, home gyms, barbells, and kettlebells . The 'Big Four' barbell exercises—squats, bench presses, overhead presses, and deadlifts —give a full-body workout and are great for cardio . Some barbells are lightweight and can be loaded with light weights.

deadlifts cardio These alternatives have low initial costs and maintenance compared to Pilates equipment. They're also more widely known in developed and developing countries. So, the availability of other fitness equipment will make it hard for the Pilates equipment market to grow in Japan .

Segment Overview

This pilates equipment market in Japan report extensively covers market segmentation by

Product 1.1 Pilates machines 1.2 Pilates mats 1.3 Pilates rings 1.4 Pilates balls 1.5 Others Application 2.1 Commercial 2.2 Residential Distribution Channel 3.1 Offline 3.2 Online Geography 4.1 APAC

1.1 Pilates machines- The use of Pilates machines is expected to grow a lot in the coming years. These machines, like Cadillac and Reformer, are getting more popular, especially in places like gyms and clinics for therapy and healing injuries. People are also making new Pilates machines like chairs.

The market for these machines was worth about USD9,177.41 thousand in 2017 and kept growing till 2021. Before, Pilates machines were mostly made of natural materials like amber and bamboo. But now, companies are using newer, lighter materials like nano-materials.

in 2017 and kept growing till 2021. Before, Pilates machines were mostly made of natural materials like amber and bamboo. But now, companies are using newer, lighter materials like nano-materials. People are also interested in using eco-friendly materials. These changes, along with more people in Japan wanting Pilates machines, are driving the growth of this market.

Research Analysis

The Japan Pilates Equipment Market is experiencing a growing trend in Contrology, a fitness system focusing on controlled movements. Gyms are incorporating more Pilates equipment, catering to outdoor fitness enthusiasts. However, high-calorie foods and sedentary lifestyles contribute to health issues like gallstones. Pilates promotes physical activity and improves range of motion, reducing stress through controlled breathing and mental focus.

The market sees an upsurge in virtual exercises and fitness applications, alongside wearables and linked home solutions. Celebrities and influencers endorse wellness programs, encouraging lifestyle management and smoking cessation programs. Weight loss initiatives are prevalent, driving demand for Pilates reformers, mats, balls, rings, towers, barrels, and arcs.

Commercial and residential spaces house specialty and retail stores, while e-commerce platforms expand accessibility. Pilates reformers dominate specialty stores, catering to the growing demand. The market thrives on accessibility and variety, with an emphasis on user-friendly equipment.

In conclusion, Japan's Pilates Equipment Market is witnessing significant growth fueled by a shift towards healthier lifestyles and increased awareness of physical well-being. With the rise of virtual fitness solutions and celebrity endorsements, the market is poised for further expansion, offering a range of equipment options to cater to diverse consumer needs.

Market Research Overview

The Japan Pilates Equipment Market is on the rise, especially amidst the pandemic situation where people are seeking alternative fitness options. Boutique studios and Pilates studios are gaining popularity due to their focus on strength training exercises, posture improvement, and breath control.

Gymnasiums and health clubs are incorporating Pilates equipment to cater to the growing demand for functional fitness. With the increasing awareness of the risks associated with obesity, overweight, and a sedentary lifestyle, there is a growing interest in fitness activities that promote overall health and well-being.

Pilates equipment, such as reformers and chairs, are becoming essential in fitness centers and yoga classes to address joint problems and improve flexibility. Unlike high-impact exercises, Pilates offers a low-impact workout suitable for individuals with high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.

The market for Pilates equipment is also influenced by the availability of high-calorie food and the need to combat the negative effects of a sedentary lifestyle. As more people become conscious of their health, there is a growing demand for equipment that supports their fitness journey.

In conclusion, the Japan Pilates Equipment Market is witnessing steady growth driven by the increasing focus on fitness and the need to combat lifestyle-related health issues. With the incorporation of Pilates equipment in various fitness settings, there is a promising opportunity for manufacturers and retailers to meet the growing demand in the market.

