Pilates Equipment Market size to grow by USD 101.05 million from 2022 to 2027; North America to account for 37% of the growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The pilates equipment market is estimated to grow by USD 101.05 million from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.49%. The pilates equipment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. North America will account for 37% of the growth during the forecast period. A rise in the millennial population joining fitness and recreational sports centers, coupled with technologically innovative fitness equipment specially designed for end-users, will facilitate the pilates equipment market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pilates Equipment Market 2023-2027

The Pilates Equipment Market is experiencing growth driven by the rise of boutique fitness studios. The increasing number of these studios indicates a growing consumer preference for fitness clubs, particularly in developed countries like the US and UK. Investments in pilates studios, exemplified by EoS Fitness's acquisition and expansion, further propel market expansion, reflecting a broader trend toward fitness-focused lifestyles, says a Senior Automotive Analyst at Technavio.

A few prominent companies that offer pilates equipment market are Balanced Body Inc., BASI Systems Pilates Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, Bonpilates SL, CAP Barbell, Etsy Inc., Gratz Industries LLC, Mad Dogg Athletics Inc., Merrithew International Inc., Metalife, PILATES DESIGNS LLC, Pilates Scandinavia, PilatesEquip The Joint Workshop Pty Ltd., Sivan Health and Fitness, Stamina Products Inc., The Mad Group HQ Ltd, Tirado Pilates Apparatus, Trending Fit LLC, VIVA FITNESS, XtendPilates, and Zhejiang Woods Technology Co. Ltd.

The increasing number of online fitness training programs is an emerging trend fueling the growth, however, the absence of expert training personnel may hamper the growth.

By Channel, the offline segment will contribute the largest share of the market.The offline sector amassed a value of USD 104.85 million in 2017. The driving force behind its demand in retail settings, such as department stores, distributors, or specialty shops, lies in the ability of consumers to compare brands and access a diverse array of choices. Additionally, customers have the opportunity to physically test the equipment before purchase.

Applications

The Pilates Equipment industry offers a variety of equipment, including reformers, machines, and accessories, from leading brands like Balanced Body, Merrithew, Stott, and Peak Pilates. Both home and studio Pilates equipment cater to a growing demand for workout gear, reflecting the popularity of Pilates as a fitness regimen. This market provides comprehensive solutions for practitioners, whether in professional studios or home settings.

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

