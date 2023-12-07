Pillar Biosciences to Present at NYBIO | NYSE Life Science Company Showcase on December 14th

NATICK, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences is pleased to announce that Randy Pritchard, Chief Executive Officer, and Vincent Ricci, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at the NYBIO | NYSE Life Science Company Showcase on December 14th. This event, organized by NewYorkBIO in partnership with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), brings together New York's financial community and life science-focused companies to highlight innovative solutions and treatments that are revolutionizing patient care. The showcase will take place at the New York Stock Exchange, providing a platform for emerging biotech and life science companies to present their groundbreaking work.

Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences, the leader in Decision Medicine™, is scheduled to present at 5:40 pm, EST on December 14th and will offer valuable insights into the clinical advantages of localized next-generation sequencing (NGS) clinical testing. "We are honored to be part of this prestigious event and to have the opportunity to share our vision and progress with the esteemed audience at the NYBIO | NYSE Life Science Company Showcase," said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences. "This event is a testament to Pillar Biosciences' commitment to advancing the field of decision medicine and our dedication to improving patient care through innovative solutions. We look forward to engaging with industry leaders, investors, and the broader life science community at this event," added Vincent Ricci, CFO of Pillar Biosciences.

In addition to the NYBIO | NYSE Life Science Company Showcase, Pillar Biosciences will also be participating in the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference, being held virtually on December 13-14th, 2023. Pillar Biosciences' CEO, Randy Pritchard, will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 13th, 2023, at 10:00 am EST. Executives from Pillar Biosciences will be available for private meetings during the RBC Capital Markets Healthcare Private Company Conference. Investors interested in scheduling a meeting should contact their RBC Capital Markets representative or reach out to Brian Wright, Chief Marketing Officer at Pillar Biosciences.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions, including oncoReveal CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD, currently under review by FDA, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralize the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development, including a tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Pillar BioSciences Inc