Pillar Biosciences to Present New Scientific Data at Association for Molecular Pathology Annual Meeting

NATICK, Mass., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar Biosciences, Inc., the leader in Decision Medicine™, today announced the company and scientific collaborators will collectively present eleven studies and two corporate workshops at the 2023 Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) Annual Meeting from November 14 -18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, UT (Booth #619).

"Pillar Biosciences is committed to developing the data necessary to support the quality, accuracy and value of our leading IVD & RUO kitted products which can be used locally by laboratories to perform NGS sequencing," said Randy Pritchard, CEO of Pillar Biosciences, Inc. "We are proud to present these data in partnership with our collaborators at this year's AMP Annual Meeting as we continue to enable more laboratories globally with NGS assays that can be performed in a low-cost, high-multiplexed manner, thus enabling actionable, accessible NGS profiling results."

The scientific data presented at AMP will focus on Pillar Biosciences oncoReveal™ Research-Use-Only (RUO) kitted NGS products for liquid biopsy (LBx), HRD, methylation, solid tumor and automation.

Pillar Biosciences Corporate Workshops

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023, (8:00-10:00 AM MDT)

Localized NGS-based Methylation Testing to Help Inform BioPharma Clinical Trials and Improve Patient Care in Oncology (Room 251F: 8:00-8:50 AM MDT ) Highly Accurate and Automated NGS assays for Efficient Localized LBx and TBx Clinical Testing in Oncology (Room 251F: 9:00-9:51 AM MDT )

Scientific Presentations Featuring Pillar Biosciences Technology

Friday, November 17th, (9:15-10:15 AM MDT)

Comparative Laboratory Performance Evaluation of Pillar Biosciences, ArcherDx, and ThermoFisher Sequencing Chemistries for The Targeted Characterization of CRC & NSCLC Samples (Poster Number: ST120)



Saturday, November 18th, (9:15-10:15 AM MDT)

Robust Low Frequency Somatic Variant Detection in cfDNA Using a SLIMamp ® Based Liquid Biopsy Assay (Poster Number: ST035) Detection of Microsatellite Instability (MSI) Using oncoReveal Core LBx, a Multiplexed, Single Tube, Liquid Biopsy Assay (Poster Number: ST107) Automation of The Pillar Biosciences oncoReveal Solid Tumor 22 gene panel (ORST22) on the Biomek NGeniuS Next Generation Library Prep System (Poster Number: ST029) QCPRECISE!™: An Automated Spatially Targeted Microdissection Platform Driven by AI Guided Digital Pathology Improves Extracted Solid Tumor DNA Purity Relative to Conventional Macrodissection (Poster Number: TT007) To UMI or Not to UMI: Obtaining Robust Low-Frequency Variant Identification for Liquid Biopsy with a SLIMamp-Based NGS Chemistry Without Molecular Barcoding (Poster Number: ST145) Robust Bioinformatic Method for Estimating Tumor Content in cfDNA Using Denoised Target Sequencing (Poster Number: I031) Pillar Biosciences oncoReveal methylQuant Panels: Accurate and Easy-to-Use Methylation NGS Assays Leveraging SLIMamp Technology (Poster Number: ST031) oncoReveal Fusion LBx: Single-Tube Multiplexed PCR-Based NGS assay for Detection of Multiple Gene Fusions from Cell Free RNA (Poster Number: ST041) Robust Detection of Copy Number Amplifications Using Pillar's oncoReveal™ Core LBx Panel with Low Input from Liquid Biopsy Samples (Poster Number: I011) Evaluation of Homologous Repair Deficiency Status in Ovarian Carcinoma Using In- House Next Generation Sequencing Panels (Poster Number ST015)

Poster and abstract summaries of this research will be available onsite at Pillar Biosciences' booth #619.

About Pillar Biosciences

Pillar Biosciences is the leader in Decision Medicine™, which is the utilization of highly accurate and sensitive next-generation sequencing (NGS) testing technology to generate data that optimizes the selection of precision therapies for cancer patients, from tumor profiling to therapy selection and recurrence monitoring. Pillar's NGS testing solutions, including oncoReveal CDx pan-cancer solid tumor IVD, currently under review by FDA, are powered by its proprietary SLIMamp® and PiVAT® technologies, and decentralize the testing process, reducing diagnostic costs and improving access and efficiency of complex NGS testing for clinicians, prescribers, and patients globally. The company has more than 20 NGS testing kits available in IVD or RUO formats, with multiple panels in various stages of development, including a tumor-informed MRD assay. Pillar Biosciences has operations in Natick, MA. For more information visit pillarbiosci.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.

