Pillar Clinical Research Expands Leadership Team with the Addition of Zach Mitchell as Chief Commercial Officer

Pillar Clinical Research , a multi-specialty clinical research site network, has announced the appointment of Zach Mitchell as Chief Commercial Officer. In this new appointment, Mitchell will lead Pillar's commercial functions and strategy, and continue to execute Pillar's mission for research to be seen as a care option through community outreach initiatives.

Mitchell joins Pillar with a wealth of experience in the clinical research industry, spanning operations, business development and project management across multiple therapeutic indications and phases. He most recently served as executive director of strategic partnerships for CenExel Clinical Research. Prior, he served as director of business operations for iResearch Atlanta, where his exemplary leadership and direction facilitated a successful acquisition in 2021.

"We are honored to bring Zach onto the leadership team at Pillar," said Carol Witham, CEO of Pillar. "His value to the company extends far beyond his understanding of the industry— it is his passion for participant care and the importance our work has in making a difference in the lives of others. As we navigate this path of continued growth, the demonstrated talent and leadership brought on by Zach will contribute to Pillar's legacy of excellence."



"I am thrilled to join the talented team of industry leaders at Pillar," said Mitchell. "Pillar's reputation of excellence has established it as an industry touchstone—a metric I strive to maintain in my role. With our aligned vision and potential, I truly believe the sky's the limit for Pillar."

Mitchell's appointment reaffirms Pillar's commitment to innovating the clinical research landscape and benefits for all stakeholders. Pillar is dedicated to investing in the communities it serves, as well as the development of its employees, facilitating the creation and growth of tomorrow's leaders within the industry.

About Pillar Clinical Research

Pillar Clinical Research provides expert and experienced conduct of early- and late-phase trials for both inpatient and outpatient clinical studies. Founded in Richardson, Texas in 2008, Pillar sets itself apart through superior research services, exceptional participant care and dedication to the advancement of pharmaceutical development. Pillar is proud of a long history of collaboration with contract research organizations (CROs), industry vendors, and clinical based technology providers. For more information, visit www.pillarcr.com .

