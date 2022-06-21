Pillar Credit Union Wins an Award at the 2022 MAC Conference

MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- From May 23, 2022, through May 26, 2022, the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC ( https://www.macnetwork.org/events/event-details/ ) held their annual awards conference, at which Pillar Credit Union ( https://www.pillarcu.com/ ) took home an award for the Most-Improved Website, designed by OMNICOMMANDER ( https://www.omnicommander.com/ ).

Pillar Credit Union partnered with OMNICOMMANDER for the purpose of modernizing its website to make it more appealing and usable - especially on mobile devices. The credit union wanted something unique-looking with advanced technology, which allows for easy website updates and the ability to enhance their members' experience.

When asked about what the redesign of their website means to the credit union, Daniel Bradshaw, Marketing Manager, expressed, "We are excited by the win! From a cleaner layout to new tools, including Live Chat, and a car-shopping widget, our redesigned website makes it easier for us to help our members every day. OMNICOMMANDER delivered beyond our expectations."

OMNICOMMANDER's President, Kim Isham, had this to say about the project, "I'm very proud of Greg Conger the Project Manager on this and the entire OMNICOMMANDER Development Team for what they were able to accomplish for our client and their well-deserved recognition for those efforts. Pillar CU's new site will better serve their members and community, and of course, the easy access built into the design will allow them to Control Everything."

