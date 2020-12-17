Pillar Learning Reels in a Deal on ABC's Shark Tank

The friendly, 8.5" robot is the perfect size for little hands and features stories and music developed by a kindergarten teacher to engage, uplift and teach their growing minds socio-emotional skills and life lessons. It's even capable of guiding kids in their daily routines to help make transitions smoother for the whole family.

Codi Capabilities & Highlights:

Listen to over 200 classic songs and stories

Set guided routines for things like cleaning up, getting ready for school, and more

Customize content based on age and interests

Track what they're playing, set the volume, and more with the mobile app

Send special voice messages no matter how far away you are

Made with durable ABS plastic and food-grade silicone to withstand years of love

Designed to grow with ongoing software improvements and future content releases

Antenna and ears light up and change colors

Comes with one soft outfit with more sold separately

Cloud-enabled and useable offline

8-10 hour battery life for all day play

Fun for children ages 12 months and up

With schools closed and work at home still going strong, Codi is exactly what parents need to capture their children's imaginations and make learning fun!

For more information, visit www.pillarlearning.com .

About Pillar Learning:

Dayu Yang founded Pillar Learning in March of 2018 to leverage new advances in technology for the benefit of future generations. The former mobile apps product manager realized the tech-driven children of today are not growing up with classic PBS kids shows like Mr. Rogers, Reading Rainbow and Sesame Street. With the goal of making educational entertainment relevant to the modern generation, Codi was born! Together with co-founders William Mock, head of content development and a former kindergarten teacher and academic consultant, and Chris Oslebo, head of product development and a former product manager at a top toy company, Pillar Learning combines innovative technology and educational research to meet the developmental needs of every child.

