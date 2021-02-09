Pillar Life Releases 50 States Guide as the Ultimate Resource for Individuals & Families Organizing Amidst the Pandemic

With an influx of individuals and families moving out of state (both temporarily and permanently) due to the pandemic, now is as important a time as ever for people to organize their important documents in a secure and easy to navigate way. Many lack the resources or knowledge of special documents and how they differ across state lines. The added headache of trying to store, organize, and share these documents in the midst of a major move complicates the process even more.

Pillar Life is the go-to product for family document management. According to a recent report Pillar conducted with 1,000 respondents, US Census weighted, highlighting the importance of document organization and the impact of families in the US, statistics showed 65% of Americans say that it's important to have digital copies/backups of family files and documents, and less than 10% of Americans have digital copies of every important file. Additionally, less than one-third of US Millennials have a legally valid will in place. Among those who do, half say that they haven't looked at or updated their will in a while and are unsure whether it is still legally valid. Another one-third of US Millennials say they "really need to get a will in place." The last third is not sure whether they need one or are not interested in having one in place.

Pillar's 50 State Guide serves as a full-on free solution and resource guide for people transporting their lives across state borders. It includes information for documents across all 50 states, including: advanced directive forms & laws, living will, trusts, death certificates (forms), digital estate planning laws, probate laws, organ donor, registries, medical record statutes (how long keep records, etc), and estate & inheritance tax rate.

"Moving is a pain no matter who you are or where you're going," says Michael Bloch, Founder & CEO of Pillar Life. "The last thing anyone wants to have to worry about is organizing and keeping track of boxes full of important paperwork. Now take into account how this paperwork needs to be updated according to the new state or local regulations and guidelines you'll have to be adhering to due to your new zip code. It's a daunting task - but it doesn't need to be. That's what we're hoping to prove to people with our new 50 State Guide."

Another often overlooked factor includes immunization records , which is especially important given the current vaccine rollout efforts in the United States. Each state operates independently in regards to immunizations of all kinds, including the COVID-19 vaccine. People's vaccination records vary from state-to-state, meaning that important information may not necessarily travel with you over state lines, and can pose problems for people trying to track down their vaccination records.

Problems like this can be alleviated with Pillar, which acts as a secure digital vault/safety deposit box to easily store, organize, and share your important paperwork. With Pillar, all you need to do is take a photo with any smartphone. Through secured encryption, Pillar organizes all your documents safely in the cloud. They can also share it with people who need access, like your spouse or a caregiver for your parents. You can securely store files, contacts, and logins for the entire family in one place.

In addition to this, Pillar has helped thousands of families stayed organized with their product updates, which include email forwarding to upload documents directly to the vault, auto-reminders for deadlines/renewals, auto-suggestions for document creation, vault notes, family page, optical character recognition for auto-fill, and calendar invites. Pillar also now advises people on the best order to digitize different categories of information or paperwork.

"Our paperwork used to be a mess," says Julie Deru, a mom and registered nurse based in Utah who has been using Pillar since last year. "We had binders and folders stuffed full with everything you could imagine - medical records, bank statements, school transcripts, home improvement receipts - everything. Just the thought of needing to look through and find whatever specific document I needed was daunting. Pillar helped me organize and store all of it. I've had to move before, and going through everything and keeping track of it is just downright overwhelming. Now, if I ever find myself moving in the future, regardless of whether or not it's in-state, I know I have one less thing I have to worry about. It's a weight off mine and my family's shoulders."

To sign up for Pillar, please visit https://www.pillarlife.com/. You can also read https://www.pillarlife.com/blog for more information.

About Pillar:

Pillar Life is a secure digital vault or safe deposit box where you can easily store, organize, and share all your family's financial accounts, legal documents, medical records, and more with trusted loved ones.

Press Inquiries:

Kathy Osborne

C: 607-434-2065

[email protected]

SOURCE Pillar

Related Links

http://www.pillarlife.com

