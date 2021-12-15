Pillar To Post Home Inspectors® and PunchListUSA Announce 5-Year Exclusive Inspection Data Partnership

Tampa-based Pillar To Post has led the industry by evolving and perfecting the processes involved in the craft of home inspection. "Working diligently for the past few years on cutting-edge technologies for home inspections has been a long but uplifting journey," said Pillar To Post President and CEO Dan Steward, "but well worth the effort to revolutionize and modernize one of the key elements to real estate transactions."

"Our mandate at Pillar To Post is to ensure confident home buying and ownership," added Steward. "Our partnership with PunchListUSA ensures that millions of homeowners across North America will receive not only the best-quality inspection but also tech-enabled line-item pricing guidance from the industry-leading services provider to make informed decisions with peace of mind."

"Technology simplifies our daily lives - yet homeownership remains unpredictable and difficult for many to navigate," said PunchListUSA CEO and Co-Founder Min Alexander. "In connecting PunchListUSA's dynamic pricing engine and homeowner tools to Pillar To Post's advanced home inspection platform, we're taking a bold step forward to deliver on our mission to provide homeowners with access to turnkey lifecycle services that make maintaining and improving their homes stress-free."

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are nearly 600 franchises located in 49 states and nine Canadian provinces. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 18 years in a row. Long-term plans include adding 500 to 600 new franchisees over the next five years. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

About PunchListUSA

PunchListUSA is the first online real estate platform digitizing national home inspection data to create instant repair estimates and online service orders for homeowners, brokers, and institutional investors. The platform is powered by proprietary technology and property data to deliver home repair, renovation, and lifecycle services at scale through innovative products, process automation, and direct integration with industry partners. Exclusive inspection data access will power end-to-end home lifecycle services and product offerings to homeowners through the PunchListUSA marketplace in its next phase of growth.

The company was founded by Jimmy Banyas, Min Alexander, Tim Wolf, and Rich Estes and has grown exponentially in 2021, adding new clients, strategic partnerships, and key executives with deep experience in real estate operations, scaled field services, and marketplace technologies.

PunchListUSA is committed to growing and developing its network of 5,000+ tradesmen and women through grassroots recruiting, trade and association partnerships, apprenticeship programs, licensing support, continuing education and training, and equitable wages.

PunchListUSA is based in Charleston, South Carolina with operations in eight states. Investors include IDEA Fund Partners, Meeting Street Capital, VentureSouth, and Second Century Ventures.

