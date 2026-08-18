Pillar To Post Home Inspectors' Becky Beyer and Stephanie Bowling Recognized Among 2026 Franchise Marketing Leaders

Franchise Assembly Honors Two Pillar To Post Marketing Leaders for their Impact on Franchise Owner Growth, Innovation, and Brand Development

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post), North America's leading home inspection company, is celebrating two members of its marketing leadership team after Vice President of Marketing Becky Beyer was named a 2026 Franchise Marketing Trailblazer and Senior Director of Marketing Stephanie Bowling was recognized as a 2026 Franchise Marketing One To Watch by Franchise Assembly.

"Becky and Stephanie represent exactly what great franchise leadership looks like." Post this Becky Beyer, Vice President of Marketing at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, was named a 2026 Franchise Marketing Trailblazer by Franchise Assembly. Stephanie Bowling, Senior Director of Marketing at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors, was named a 2026 Franchise Marketing One To Watch by Franchise Assembly.

The annual awards recognize franchise marketing professionals who have made a meaningful impact on their brands, franchise owners, and the broader franchise industry. Beyer and Bowling were selected based on nominations highlighting their leadership in helping Pillar To Post franchise business owners translate marketing strategies into meaningful business growth.

With more than 20 years of home services franchise marketing experience, Beyer has helped shape Pillar To Post's approach to marketing by combining national brand initiatives with the local relationship-building and sales strategies that are critical to success in the home inspection industry. Her work has included developing coaching and training to help franchise business owners build stronger relationships with real estate professionals, convert marketing activity into referral partnerships, and adapt to changing consumer and industry behaviors.

"Marketing only works when it ultimately helps our franchise owners build relationships and grow their businesses," said Beyer. "Our goal is to give our owners the tools, technology and support they need, but also to help them understand how to take those tools into their communities and turn them into real connections. I'm incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished alongside our franchise owners, and it's an honor to have that work recognized by Franchise Assembly."

Bowling brings more than 25 years of experience spanning franchise marketing, operations, and training. During her seven years with Pillar To Post, she has played a key role in helping franchise business owners navigate major shifts in the real estate and home inspection industries. During the pandemic, she helped develop new ways for owners to maintain relationships with real estate professionals through virtual meetings, personalized video communications, and other technology-driven outreach. She has since helped evolve marketing programs around pre-listing inspections, digital reporting, and other tools designed to make it easier for franchise owners to serve their clients and referral partners.

"I've always believed the best marketing starts with understanding what our franchise owners need to be successful and then giving them the confidence and tools to make it happen," said Bowling. "What makes this recognition especially meaningful is being able to share it with the incredible team around me and the franchise owners we get to support every day. I'm passionate about developing our team, watching people grow and finding new ways to help our owners succeed."

Together, Beyer and Bowling have helped strengthen the connection between Pillar To Post's national marketing strategy and the local, relationship-driven work performed by its franchise business owners. Their efforts have become particularly important as the real estate market continues to evolve and franchise owners look for new ways to stand out, build relationships with real estate professionals, and deliver greater value to homebuyers and sellers.

"Becky and Stephanie represent exactly what great franchise leadership looks like," said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. "They understand that marketing isn't simply about creating awareness for our brand. It's about giving our franchise owners the confidence, resources, and support to build businesses in their communities. Their recognition is well deserved, and I'm proud of the impact they continue to make across our system."

Pillar To Post's marketing and operational support is one component of the company's comprehensive franchise model, which is designed to help entrepreneurs build scalable home inspection businesses with the support of an established national brand. The company continues to seek qualified entrepreneurs interested in bringing Pillar To Post's services to markets across North America.

For more information about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 400+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been inducted into Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® Hall of Fame for ranking on the Franchise500® list for over 25 straight years. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

SOURCE Pillar To Post, Inc.