Pillar To Post Appoints D'Wayne Tanner as Vice President of Franchise Development

Veteran Franchise Leader to Drive Strategic Growth and Strengthen Franchise Business Owner Relationships

TAMPA, Fla., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post), North America's largest home inspection company, proudly announces the appointment of D'Wayne Tanner as its new Vice President of Franchise Development. Tanner brings more than 30 years of franchising experience and will lead the brand's development strategy, focusing on sustainable growth, strong franchise business owner alignment and expanded engagement across the brokerage community.

"Home inspection plays a critical role in every real estate transaction, and we're building for what's next." Post this D’Wayne Tanner brings more than 30 years of franchising experience to his role as Vice President of Franchise Development at Pillar To Post Home Inspectors.

Tanner began his career after graduating from Rice University before moving into franchising, where he built a diverse background across some of the industry's most recognized brands. He has held leadership roles with organizations including Yum! Brands, Wendy's International, and FOCUS Brands, among others. Tanner most recently spent more than a decade with BELFOR Franchise Group, supporting the growth and development of franchise systems across the home services sector.

"What drew me to Pillar To Post is the opportunity to be part of a brand that plays such an important role in the homebuying journey," said Tanner. "There's significant opportunity ahead, and I'm excited to help grow the system with the right franchise business owners who are committed to building strong relationships in their communities."

In his new role, Tanner will focus on strengthening relationships across franchise brokerage and consultant networks, refining development processes and supporting the continued expansion of Pillar To Post's footprint across North America. He will also work closely with internal leadership to ensure new franchise business owners are positioned for long-term success through alignment, training and ongoing support. He is particularly energized by the home inspection industry's potential, noting its resilience and relevance regardless of market conditions.

"D'Wayne's experience across franchising makes him a tremendous addition to our team," said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. "He understands what it takes to build strong franchise systems and, more importantly, how to support the people behind them. His expertise will be instrumental as we continue to grow with the right partners and strengthen our presence across the industry."

As Pillar To Post continues to expand, Tanner will play a key role in elevating the brand's visibility within the franchise community while helping attract experienced, relationship-driven entrepreneurs to the system.

For more information about Pillar To Post Home Inspectors and franchise opportunities, visit www.franchise.pillartopost.com.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors ®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 400+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise500® ranking for 19 years in a row. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

SOURCE Pillar To Post, Inc.