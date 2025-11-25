Pillar To Post Home Inspectors' Paige Bohrer Earns Bronze Stevie® Award for Woman of the Year - Franchising

Monterey Franchise Business Owner Recognized as One of the Top Women Leaders in Home Services and Franchising

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar To Post Home Inspectors (Pillar To Post), North America's largest home inspection company, proudly announces that franchise business owner Paige Bohrer, who owns and operates Pillar To Post Santa Cruz, Monterey, and San Benito, has been named a Bronze Stevie® Award winner in the Woman of the Year – Franchising category in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

"I'm honored to be recognized by this community of female entrepreneurs," said Bohrer. "The business we're in is not for the faint of heart. This recognition and the recognition in our community who trust us with their homes is further proof of the sweat equity we've put into our business."

Bohrer was recognized for her standout leadership in a traditionally male-dominated industry, her rapid business growth amid shifting market conditions, and her deep commitment to community impact. Since launching her franchise in 2020, Bohrer has helped transform her territory into one of Pillar To Post's most respected operations, earning a reputation for customer care, operational excellence, and market-leading inspection quality. Today, she and her partner Andrew Cumpston lead a growing team of inspectors, drive strategic partnerships across three counties, and remain a driving force in both the home services and small-business communities.

"Paige represents everything we value in a Pillar To Post franchise business owner: leadership, resilience, service, and an unwavering commitment to her community," said Charles Furlough, CEO of Pillar To Post Home Inspectors. "Her success is a testament not only to her talent and dedication, but also to what's possible when strong operators combine industry expertise with a truly client-first mindset. We're incredibly proud to see her recognized on the national stage."

Bohrer's franchise has become known for its consistency, thoroughness, and same-day reporting, a standard reflected across hundreds of client reviews. Beyond business growth, Bohrer invests heavily in her community through volunteer programs, support for local dog rescues and charities, and mentorship for new and aspiring women entrepreneurs entering home services.

About Pillar To Post Home Inspectors®

Founded in 1994, Pillar To Post Home Inspectors is the largest home inspection company in North America with home offices in Toronto and Tampa. There are 400+ franchises located across the United States and Canada. The company has been named as Best in Category in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500® ranking for 19 years in a row. For further information, please visit www.pillartopost.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

