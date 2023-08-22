Pillar4 Announces Partnership with Dr. Raj Dasgupta as New Chief Medical Advisor

News provided by

Pillar4

22 Aug, 2023, 10:15 ET

Dr. Raj Brings Health and Wellness Knowledge to Pillar4's Portfolio of Brands, Backed by His Experience as a Quadruple-Board Certified Medical Expert

RALEIGH, N.C., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillar4, a portfolio of digital brands that connects consumers with trusted resources across the four pillars of health and wellness (sleep, fitness, nutrition, and mental wellness), has announced the addition of Dr. Raj Dasgupta as the company's Chief Medical Advisor.

Dr. Raj Dasgupta is an American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) quadruple board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine, pulmonology, critical care, and sleep medicine. His life's mission is to educate patients, students, and aspiring doctors to better patient care, aligning with Pillar4's commitment to inspire people to live healthier lives by helping them make informed decisions about their wellbeing. At Pillar4, Dr. Raj will act as an expert resource and spokesperson for the brand, working alongside its internal content creators to provide industry expertise in the health and wellness space.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Raj to our team as he will play a pivotal role in providing science-backed, trustworthy, and authoritative knowledge across our core areas of health and wellness content," said Alesandra Woolley, VP of Content & Brand at Pillar4. "His decades of expertise will further support our efforts to educate and empower our audience as they make important decisions about their health and wellbeing."

Dr. Raj completed his Internal Medicine residency at Michigan State University, his Pulmonary/Critical Care fellowship at Columbia University, Saint Lukes & Roosevelt Hospital and Sleep Medicine Fellowship at Henry Ford Hospital. During his training, he received numerous awards including Resident of the Year, Fellow of the Year, and the Director's Award for Research. After his training, he worked at Abington Hospital which is affiliated with Jefferson University, where he received the Faculty Teacher of the Year award. He now works at the University of Southern California as an Associate Professor of Clinical Medicine where he's received numerous Internal Medicine teaching awards. Dr. Raj is very proud of his two medical book series published by Elsevier, "Medicine Morning Report: Beyond the Pearls" and "Case Reports: Beyond the Pearls."

"As a physician, my passion lies in bridging the gap between medical science and the public by keeping people informed," said Dr. Raj Dasgupta. "My work with the Pillar4 team enables me to do just that by reaching the millions of users who engage with their brands. I look forward to helping their team provide accurate, useful, and up-to-date health information in this role."

To learn more about Pillar4 and Dr. Raj Dasgupta, please visit https://pillarfour.com/

About Pillar4
Pillar4 Media is a fast-growing portfolio of digital brands that connect consumers to the best products and resources across four key health and wellness categories: sleep, fitness, nutrition, and mental health. Its mission is to help people live healthier lives through trusted resources, in-depth product reviews, and supportive communities. Through market-leading digital capabilities and data-driven audience acquisition models, we help brands and businesses scale growth across a number of digital channels and platforms.

Pillar4's brand portfolio includes Sleepopolis, Sleep Advisor, Mattress Clarity, Mattress Advisor, Mattress Nerd, Garage Gym Reviews, BarBend, and Breaking Muscle, in addition to strategic partnerships with high-tier media brands like Sports Illustrated (SI Showcase). 

Contact:
5W Public Relations
[email protected] 

SOURCE Pillar4

