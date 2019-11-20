PillarRx Opens New IPC Copay Office

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PillarRx Consulting, LLC, an independent pharmacy data claim auditing and benefit consulting company, is pleased to announce the official opening of its IPC Copay Assistance Office building in Lake Saint Louis, Missouri.

"The expansion is a result of the tremendous growth we've seen in the past 12 months," said Tara Keeven, Vice President of Account Management and Program Director for the IPC Copay Assistance Program. "With specialty medication costs on the rise, our program helps customers maintain coverage on high-cost drugs while ensuring access for their members at a low out of pocket cost." This dedicated office provides PillarRx the opportunity to grow the program while maintaining the member-centric services our customers and members are accustomed to receiving."

PillarRx has successfully implemented the program within health plans, state-funded groups, business coalitions and self-funded entities.

Our program differentiates itself by providing proactive patient outreach and coordinated integration with the health benefit and PBM environment not only during the initial treatment phase but ongoing through the therapy to ensure the members receive immediate access to the therapy at an affordable price.

To find out more about the program to reduce health plan prescription costs, contact Tara Keeven at 636-614-3129 or tara.keeven@pillarrx.com

About PillarRx Consulting, LLC (PillarRx)

PillarRx, a wholly owned subsidiary of Brown & Brown, Inc., provides auditing services that include, but are not limited to, rebates, operational review, formulary review, PDE and eligibility analysis, pricing, plan design, and performance guarantee review. Consulting services include, but are not limited to, Star Rating Support, formulary impact analysis, network analysis and design, specialty management programs (copay assistance program), clinical strategies, regulatory compliance guidance ongoing monitoring (monthly trend reporting, quarterly PBM performance) and vendor management.

About Brown & Brown, Inc.

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is a leading insurance brokerage firm, providing risk management solutions to individuals and businesses. With Brown & Brown's 80 years of proven success and thousands of teammates, we offer knowledge you can trust and strive to deliver superior customer service. For more information, please visit bbinsurance.com.

