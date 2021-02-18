PILLARZ K-5 Distance Learning Accelerator Partners with USA Museums & Libraries to Offer Free "Fast Track" Math & ELA Classes

RENO, Nev., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PILLARZ LLC, (www.pillarzllc.com) the leading K-5 Distance Learning Accelerator will begin offering free 45-minute Math and ELA "Fast Track" Classes Beginning the week of March 1, 2021.

PILLARZ LLC is Partnering with leading Museums and Libraries throughout the USA to facilitate bringing K-5 Math and ELA sessions to Children from referral to providing computer resources in their communities.

PILLARZ LLC 2020 EdTech Award "Hot Education" Award PILLARZ LLC K-5 Logo

"Museums with limited resources, particularly during the pandemic, bring tremendous value to Children and their communities" stated John Ochinero, Founder and CEO of PILLARZ LLC "We wanted to step up and contribute to these community treasures where we can".

PILLARZ had a banner 2020 with record enrollments, EdTech 2020 "Hot Educator" Award and over 20,000 Facebook business page followers. "We want to pay it forward" concluded Ochinero.

How Parents Can Register Their Child for Free Math & ELA Accelerator Classes

Parents need only go to the PILLARZ LLC site (www.pillarzllc.com) and download the PILLARZ Mobile App (Apple Store and Google Play approved) to their phone directly from the site. There is nothing to buy and no credit card to submit.

Downloading the App is being used for registration so that we may reserve space and send session details. Also, by registering, Parents are provided with a 50% discount code in the event they wish to register their child for our subscription educational services. Click here for a brief video on the free Math and ELA sessions and how to register to receive class schedule and Zoom credentials.

There is no obligation of any kind for registering your Child for free "Fast Track" sessions. Please click this link for a video of PILLARZ founder explaining "Fast Track" and registration.

Museums and Libraries interested in Participating in the free PILLARZ "Fast Track" sessions are encouraged to schedule a preliminary discussion by clicking this link.

PILLARZ LLC

PILLARZ believes that children today are the pillars of society tomorrow. PILLARZ is K-5 Distance Learning Accelerator. As a supplement to Public, Private and/or Charter Schools, PILLARZ provides Small Class (1-5 Students) 45-minute subscription classes of Math and ELA to assist Children to get back on track and accelerate to the next academic level.

