Pillows Market - 36% of Growth to Originate from North America | Evolving Opportunities with 8 Hours LLC, Throwboy& Casper Sleep Inc | 17000+ Technavio Reports

120 Companies: 10+ – Including 8 Hours LLC, AISleep.com, Casper Sleep Inc., Comfy Quilts Ltd., Czech Feather and Down Co., H.I.G. Capital LLC, Headleveler, Hollander Sleep Products LLC, SpaceFoam.com, and Throwboy among others.

Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

Segments: Application (cotton pillows, memory foam pillows, down and feather pillows, and other pillows)

Geographies: North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America

The Pillow Market is expected to grow by USD 11.58 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.96% as per the latest market forecast report by Technavio. North America will register the highest growth rate of 36% among the other regions. The US is a key market for pillows in North America. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in South America. The increasing number of vendors and their diversified range of innovative product offerings will facilitate the pillows market growth in North America over the forecast period.

Pillow Market - Scope of the Report

The report also covers the following areas:

Vendor Insights-

The Pillow Market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as focusing on product delivery through multiple distribution channels to compete in the market.

8 Hours LLC - The company offers adjustable pillows according to comfort.

The company offers adjustable pillows according to comfort. Casper Sleep Inc. - The company offers foam pillows and down pillows.

- The company offers foam pillows and down pillows. Throwboy - The company offers pillows of different colors and shapes.

Latest Drivers & Trends Driving the Market-

Pillow Market Driver:

Rising demand for cervical pillows:

The rising demand for cervical pillows will be a significant factor in driving the growth of the pillows market size throughout the next five years. The pain-relieving properties and health benefits of cervical pillows are boosting their popularity among consumers. Cervical pillows are specially designed orthopedic pillows which help in relaxing muscles by maintaining the cervical curve. The demand for cervical pillows is especially high among people suffering from cervical injuries related to the head, neck, shoulder, and spine. The increasing demand for cervical pillows has encouraged vendors to offer innovative products such as customizable cervical pillows.

Pillow Market Trend:

Increasing sales of pillows online:

The increasing sales of pillows online will be one of the critical pillow industry trends, which will fuel the pillow's market size growth during the forecast period. The rising adoption of smartphones and increasing internet penetration have boosted the sales of pillows through online channels. The advent of technologically advanced gadgets and internet-enabled advanced transaction platforms have made online shopping hassle-free. The availability of a wide range of products online offers consumers the convenience to select products based on price, quality, and other factors. Hefty discounts offered by various online retailers are further boosting the popularity of online shopping. The rising awareness about the ease and convenience of online shopping will encourage vendors to distribute their products through online channels.

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Cotton pillows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Memory foam pillows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Down and feather pillows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Other pillows - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

8 Hours LLC

AISleep.com

Casper Sleep Inc.

Comfy Quilts Ltd.

Czech Feather and Down Co.

H.I.G. Capital LLC

Headleveler

Hollander Sleep Products LLC

SpaceFoam.com

Throwboy

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

