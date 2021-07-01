PillowSheets Launches Product Line at Target.com and into Target Stores Across the Country

ATLANTA, July 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As we celebrate Independence Day, we are all reminded that the "American Dream" is what makes the United States a place where we can celebrate our unique differences and inclusivity.

PillowSheets, creator of the only patented bedsheet in the world that eliminates loose bedding, wants to share their dream of restful sleep across this great land of ours.

And today their dreams come true.

On July 4th, PillowSheets fulfills their own dreams by launching a full range of products for all ages—from their Adult Luxury bedding to their Nursery Necessities—at Target.com

A dream-maker of her own, PillowSheets founder Nadia Galloway has combined the pillow and sheet to create the most perfect union: PillowSheets. Alongside her sister and Dream Operations Officer, Marissa Hunt, these women business owners have cracked the code on sleep and comfort with a bedding lifestyle line that aims to put sleepless nights to rest for everyone!

To help achieve their dream, PillowSheets was selected through Target Accelerators last year and landed a partnership deal at the conclusion of the program. PillowSheets launches initially on Target.com and will be available in select stores in the upcoming months. Together with Target, their goal is to share the gift of restful sleep with as many customers as possible.

"Pinch me, am I dreaming?" said Nadia Galloway, founder and CED (Chief Executive Dreamer) of PillowSheets. "We are over the moon to launch into Target stores and bring the PillowSheets brand to their customers. Finally, the PillowSheet experience can be had by everyone that shops with this retail giant."

PillowSheets will be available online at www.Target.com and in select stores starting July 4th.



About PillowSheets:

PillowSheets is a leading manufacturer of the only patented bedsheet in the world that eliminates loose bedding and integrates a pillow system that offers total body support and transforms any mattress into an instant sleep haven. PillowSheets has two utility patents that protects us with pioneering and dominating the bedding industry.



For more information visit www.pillowsheets.com or on Instagram @pillowsheets

About Target:

Minneapolis-based Target Corporation serves guests at more than 1,900 stores and at Target.com. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. For the latest store count or more information, visit Target.com/Pressroom. For a behind-the-scenes look at Target, visit Target.com/abullseyeview or follow @TargetNews on Twitter.

Contact Information:

Derek Bado, Media Maison for PillowSheets, [email protected], 212-799-6100

SOURCE PillowSheets