Pillsbury Baking Introduces New Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes and Funfetti™ Cake Mixes and Frostings

CHICAGO, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury Baking knows how to bring fun to home kitchens everywhere, and it has done it again with the launch of six exciting new products. New Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes and Funfetti™ Frostings and Cake Mixes — including the first permanent Funfetti™ Cake Mixes since Funfetti™ debuted in 1989! — make it easy to create delicious, fresh-baked treats.

Pillsbury Baking launches new products— Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes, Funfetti™ Galaxy Frosting and Funfetti™ Yellow Cake Mix, and Funfetti™ Unicorn Frosting and Funfetti™ Strawberry Cake Mix.

Brownie Bark Mixes

As thinner, flatter snacks and treats continue to multiply on store shelves, and consumers seek ways to permissibly indulge, the new Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes help people bake fresh brownie bark at home. Melding the rich, mouthwatering chocolate flavor of Pillsbury brownies, with the crisp crunch of a bark, results in a delectably, irresistible thin sweet treat. Available in two varieties — Chocolate Chip and Toffee — Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes help you whip up a snack for the office, a child's lunchbox or an impromptu weekend gathering. The new mixes are also perfect for a comforting, stay-at-home delight.

Funfetti™ Galaxy Frosting and Funfetti™ Yellow Cake Mix

This cosmic combination is out of this world! Kids and families can bring their love of the cosmos to the kitchen and bake celestial treats with new Funfetti™ Yellow Cake Mix with blue and purple candy bits — one of the first available-all-year Funfetti™ Cake Mixes in 30 years. Top with Funfetti™ Galaxy Space Blue Vanilla Frosting. The yellow stars, orange moons, silver rocket ships and white sprinkles make intergalactic creations for birthday parties or science fair snacks.

Funfetti™ Unicorn Frosting and Funfetti™ Strawberry Cake Mix

Stars, sparkles and unicorns! This majestic mix is a fun-sational way for families to combine the excitement of baking and the mystery of magic. New Funfetti™ Strawberry Cake Mix with yellow and purple candy bits offers a delicious fruit flavor and a bright pink color. Frost with Funfetti™ Unicorn Vanilla Frosting. The purple and pink unicorns, yellow stars and pink and blue sprinkles make baking an enchanting experience and add charm to baby showers or bake sales.

"Pillsbury's Funfetti™ Frostings and Cake Mixes have been bringing families and friends together for birthdays, holidays and special moments big and small for decades," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. "We're thrilled to offer our Funfetti™ fans even more fun as we celebrate the 30th birthday of Funfetti™ this year. We are always looking to innovate and expand our product line to bring consumers what they're craving — like our beloved chocolate brownies — in a trendy new way. We hope bakers of all ages will enjoy these exciting new products as they bake up some delicious memories."

For over 100 years, Pillsbury Baking has offered fun and innovative products that invite families everywhere to share the joy of baking delicious treats together at home. During the past 30 years, adults and children alike have used the iconic Funfetti™ Cake Mix and Frosting to bake up colorful memories for birthdays, baby showers, graduations, weddings and more. This new suite of products continues Pillsbury Baking's commitment to delivering fun-filled, mouthwatering products that help celebrate special moments big and small.

Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes and Funfetti™ Unicorn and Galaxy Frostings and Cake Mixes are now available in the baking aisles of retailers nationwide. Pillsbury Brownie Bark Mixes retail for $2.50 to $3.50 each, and Funfetti™ Frosting and Cake Mix together retail for $2.49 to $4.99. For more information, visit PillsburyBaking.com or visit @PillsburyBaking on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018 to acquire a portfolio of brands from The J.M. Smucker Company. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti™, along with the Hungry Jack®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Molly McFerran

mmcferran@webershandwick.com

312-988-2291

SOURCE Hometown Food Company

Related Links

http://pillsburybaking.com

