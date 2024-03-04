Pillsbury™ Baking Launches Creamy Cake Mix Line and Stuffed Cookie Kits

Renowned Baking Brand Announces Indulgent At-Home Baking Mixes

CHICAGO , March 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury™ Baking, America's family-friendly baking brand, is launching two new product lines! Pillsbury™ Baking debuts its Creamy Cake Mix Line in two delectable flavors: Moist Supreme® Creamy Almond Cake Mix and Moist Supreme® Creamy Vanilla Cake Mix. These sweet and creamy cake offerings are perfect for special occasions or a flavorful treat at home. The brand also announces Stuffed Cookie Kits in two indulgent flavors: Caramel Filled Chocolate Chip and Raspberry Filled Chocolate, for deliciously gooey cookies that are both convenient and fun to bake with the whole family. These offerings are now available at select retailers nationwide, including Walmart.

Pillsbury™ Baking's New Creamy Cake Mix Line and Stuffed Cookie Kits

Pillsbury™ Baking Creamy Cake Mixes:

Moist Supreme ® Creamy Almond Cake Mix : this cake mix has a slightly fruity and sweet flavor with an amaretto essence, resulting in a cake that's both sophisticated and utterly satisfying.

Moist Supreme ® Creamy Vanilla Cake Mix : this delicious mix has more vanilla than traditional vanilla cake mixes, so it's a creamy dreamy sensation that takes vanilla indulgence to new heights.

Pillsbury™ Baking Stuffed Cookie Kits:

Caramel Filled Chocolate Chip : Now you can bake the Pillsbury chocolate chip cookies that we all love, elevated to perfection with a gooey caramel center surprise.

Raspberry Filled Chocolate : A decadent chocolate cookie, generously studded with chocolate chips that is irresistibly stuffed with raspberry filling.

"With a legacy spanning over a century, Pillsbury™ Baking continues to inspire families to revel in the joy of baking delightful treats together. Our commitment to innovative ideas and crafting sweet indulgences remains unwavering," shared Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operations Officer at Hometown Food Company. "Introducing our elevated Creamy Line of cake mixes, designed to infuse deliciousness into special occasions and everyday moments. Our new Stuffed Cookie Kits bring a touch of fun and decadence, allowing consumers to experience the goodness of specialty bakery cookies right at home – without the hefty price tag."

The new Pillsbury™ Baking Creamy Cake Mixes and Stuffed Cookie Kits retail from $2.00 to $5.00. For more information, baking tips, recipes, and activity ideas visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Based in Chicago, IL, Hometown Food Company was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers® and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in January 2023 by acquiring the Birch Benders® brand.

