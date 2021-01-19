Pillsbury Baking Turns Up the Fun! New Funfetti® and OREO® Collaboration Brings Two Iconic and Beloved Brands Together

Funfetti® Vanilla Premium Cake Mix with OREO® Cookie Pieces. The cake mix is vanilla creme flavored to give an OREO ® creme flavor, with OREO ® cookie pieces included within the mix.

Funfetti® Chocolate Premium Cake Mix with OREO® Cookie Pieces. The cake mix is a dark cocoa flavor, with OREO ® cookie pieces included within the mix.

Funfetti® Vanilla Flavored Frosting with OREO® Cookie Pieces

Funfetti® Premium Brownie Mix with OREO® Cookie Pieces included in a separate pouch for final decoration.

Funfetti® Buttermilk Pancake & Waffle Mix with OREO® Cookie Pieces included in the mix.

"Funfetti® fans have been adding OREO® cookies to their baked creations for years, and we're thrilled that we can celebrate those baking mashups with this new portfolio of products," said Dan Anglemyer, COO of Hometown Food Company. "Funfetti® is a celebration of fun, surprise moments and continues to grow in popularity as families spend more time baking together at home. Whether you're biting into a cupcake with colorful sprinkles or enjoying real OREO® cookie pieces on top of a brownie, Funfetti® creates delicious, fun moments for the whole family – and we're excited that Funfetti® and OREO® will help make more."

OREO® x Funfetti® Baking Contest with Judges, Duff Goldman and Matthew Merril

To help celebrate its biggest collaboration ever, Funfetti® is hosting a digital baking competition that will be judged by a famous baking duo – Duff Goldman, host of Kids Baking Championship and other Food Network shows and owner of Charm City Cakes, and Matthew Merril, TikTok baking star and former contestant on Kids Baking Championship. Contestants will create their favorite baked goods using the new Funfetti® OREO® collection, and the winning pair of bakers will each receive a one-year supply of Funfetti® products or $500 in cash, have their winning recipe featured on PillsburyBaking.com and be able to host an Instagram Live baking demo on @pillsburybaking.

Now through January 26, home bakers 13 years of age and older have a chance to show off their skills by entering the digital competition. Simply pick your favorite baking partner, submit photos of yourselves and the favorite creation you've baked, along with a short description explaining why you and your partner are the perfect pair to bake for Duff and Matthew. Pillsbury Baking judges will select 10 semifinalist duos, whose baked creations will be posted on Pillsbury Baking's website for the public to vote. The three duos who receive the most votes will participate in a digital baking competition judged by Duff and Matthew in February, and the winning team of bakers will be announced in March. More details and rules for entry can be found at PillsburyBaking.com.

Funfetti® OREO® will be available nationwide in February for an SRP ranging from $1.30 to $4.00, each. For more information or more baking inspiration, visit PillsburyBaking.com or visit @PillsburyBaking on Facebook and Instagram.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury® brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, and Martha White® brands. Hometown expanded its portfolio of brands in October 2019 by acquiring the Arrowhead Mills® and SunSpire® brands.

About OREO

OREO is the world's favorite cookie, available in more than 100 countries around the globe. Over 60 billion OREO cookies are sold each year with more than 20 billion of those cookies sold in the U.S. annually. An estimated 500 billion OREO cookies have been sold since the first OREO biscuit was developed in 1912.

About Mondelēz International

Mondelēz International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) empowers people to snack right in over 150 countries around the world. With 2019 net revenues of approximately $26 billion, MDLZ is leading the future of snacking with iconic global and local brands such as OREO, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum. Mondelēz International is a proud member of the Standard and Poor's 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Sustainability Index. Visit www.mondelezinternational.com or follow the company on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MDLZ.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company