Pillsbury Expands Relationship with eDiscovery Provider, Reveal

CHICAGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Reveal, a global eDiscovery technology company, today announced that leading international law firm Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP has expanded their relationship with the AI-powered eDiscovery and investigations software provider.

Pillsbury now has expanded access to Reveal's complete next-generation platform, including industry-leading processing, early case assessment, artificial intelligence, review, and production functionality, along with a customizable API-enabled back end.

"We have been impressed by the continued advancements of the Reveal platform and share in the vision of AI-powered eDiscovery," said David Stanton, Partner at Pillsbury. "The Reveal platform, bolstered by the acquisition of NexLP for artificial intelligence, provides our firm with the tools and opportunities for continued advancement to deliver the efficiencies and insights our clients expect."

"Artificial Intelligence is the future of eDiscovery, and Pillsbury understands that. As a leading global law firm, Pillsbury has always been forward-thinking in their adoption of innovative, best-of-breed solutions," said Wendell Jisa, Reveal's Chief Executive Officer.

About Pillsbury

Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP is an international law firm with a particular focus on the technology, energy & natural resources, financial services, real estate & construction, and travel & hospitality sectors. Recognized by legal research firm BTI as one of the top 20 firms for client service, Pillsbury and its lawyers are highly regarded for their forward-thinking approach, their enthusiasm for collaborating across disciplines and their unsurpassed commercial awareness. For more information, visit www.pillsburylaw.com.

About Reveal

Reveal is the industry's only eDiscovery platform powered by artificial intelligence. As a cloud-based software provider, Reveal offers the full range of processing, early case assessment, review, infrastructure and artificial intelligence capabilities. Reveal clients include law firms, Fortune 500 corporations, legal service providers, government agencies and financial institutions in more than 40 countries across five continents. Featuring deployment options in the cloud or on-premise, an intuitive user design, multilingual user interfaces and the automatic detection of more than 160 languages, Reveal accelerates legal review, saving users time and money. For more information, visit http://www.revealdata.com.

