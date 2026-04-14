Pillsbury™ Funfetti® Unveils a Colorful New Creation: Pink, Blue & Purple Swirl Cake Mix

CHICAGO, April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury™ Funfetti is introducing its most colorful creation yet with the launch of the new Pink, Blue & Purple Swirl Cake Mix in major retailers, including Walmart, Target, Kroger, and Meijer. Designed for bakers who believe dessert should be fun from start to finish, this vibrant mix creates a brilliant explosion of color in every slice — no special skills, piping bags, or magic wands required.

Pillsbury™ Funfetti is introducing its most colorful creation yet with the launch of the new Pink, Blue & Purple Swirl Cake Mix

Each 15.25 oz box includes two color pouches — one pink and one blue — that bake into vivid pink, blue, and purple swirls. Bakers simply alternate spoonfuls of each batter into the pan and let the oven do the rest. When it's sliced, a showstopping swirl pattern appears that looks bakery-made but takes only minutes to pull together at home.

"Funfetti has always been about bringing joy and playfulness into the kitchen, and this new swirl mix takes that to the next level," said Dan Anglemyer, Chief Operating Officer at Hometown Food Company. "It's bright, bold, and creative, delivering that 'wow' moment the second you slice into it. Families are going to have so much fun with this one."

Perfect as a classic cake or as 24 cupcakes, the Pink, Blue & Purple Swirl Cake Mix also invites bakers to get creative. Bake up mini loaves for lunchbox surprises or make colorful cake pops and marbled bundt cakes -- so many fun occasions! Pair it with your favorite Funfetti frosting and sprinkles, and you've got an unforgettable dessert that's equal parts fun, flavor, and flair.

Experiential fun brought to you by Pillsbury Baking — where every bake gets a little brighter.

For more information, baking tips, recipes and activity ideas, visit PillsburyBaking.com or follow @PillsburyBaking and @Funfetti on Facebook, Instagram and Pinterest.

About Hometown Food Company

Hometown Food Company, based in Chicago, IL, was formed by Brynwood Partners in August 2018. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with Hungry Jack®, Birch Benders®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White® and Chef Boyardee® brands.

SOURCE Hometown Food Company