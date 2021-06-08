Pillsbury Launches Innovative Hydrogen Map Tracking Hydrogen Projects Globally

WASHINGTON, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury—the first global law firm to launch a practice team dedicated to all things hydrogen has again demonstrated its position at the forefront of the ongoing energy transition by launching the only public resource tracking the development of hydrogen projects worldwide. This valuable resource is accessible at www.TheHydrogenMap.com.

"With governments and enterprises worldwide increasingly prioritizing decarbonization goals, we are laser-focused on helping clients capitalize on the enormous opportunities that the ongoing energy transition presents," said partner Sheila Harvey, who serves as firmwide Energy Industry Group leader at Pillsbury and co-leads the firm's Hydrogen practice.

Hydrogen practice group co-leader Mona Dajani, who also heads the firm's Energy & Infrastructure Projects and Renewable Energy teams, adds: "Demand for energy is driving significant innovation in the hydrogen space. Green hydrogen projects, which combine renewable power sources with hydrogen production, are unlocking new possibilities for regions previously constrained by weak grid connections and transmission bottlenecks, and marking a crucial step in the development of the green hydrogen business case."

The proprietary Pillsbury map concentrates on "green" and "blue" hydrogen projects—production facilities that meet low-carbon thresholds by using either zero-carbon sources such as renewables or nuclear power or by capturing, storing or reusing carbon emissions produced by fossil fuel-based hydrogen production methods—with more than 200 projects already included. This data set will expand over time, with existing entries updated as projects progress and the potential to add more information to help readers find projects of interest to them.

Some notable findings based on Pillsbury's research include:

While 57 hydrogen projects (26% of those tracked) are currently operational, 58 others will be in development by the end of 2021, and construction of another 92 is scheduled to begin in the next decade.

Global growth is thus far being driven by Western Europe and Asia Pacific , with these regions accounting for more than 83% of known low-carbon hydrogen projects, but Hydrogen projects in the U.S. are on the rise.

and , with these regions accounting for more than 83% of known low-carbon hydrogen projects, but Hydrogen projects in the U.S. are on the rise. Green hydrogen projects—which generate hydrogen using zero-carbon sources such as renewables or nuclear power—currently dominate the market, with 52 operational projects globally.

A hydrogen production facility being built at the Tabangao refinery in Batangas, Philippines , is slated to be the first to generate blue hydrogen, in which hydrogen is produced using fossil-fueled sources but the resulting carbon emissions are captured, stored or reused.

"Low carbon hydrogen and ammonia production is the key to decarbonizing the hard-to-decarbonize sectors like transportation, industry and buildings," said Pillsbury energy partner and Deputy Energy Industry Group leader Elina Teplinsky. "This map will be a helpful tool for a broad audience of policy makers, industry participants and investors, sustainability analysts, advocates and journalists tracking the development of low-carbon hydrogen projects and encourage dialog between those parties to further accelerate adoption of this transformational technology."

Innovation has long been the through line of Pillsbury's energy and technology practices. Today, that includes being at the forefront of the energy transition, guiding clients in the diversification from fossil fuels to renewable energy, carbon capture, utilization and energy storage. Hydrogen and many new energy technologies are playing a crucial role in the clean energy transition. Pillsbury's global, cross-disciplinary Energy team is poised to help clients navigate the transformation with strategic advice on new energy technologies as they emerge.

