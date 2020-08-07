Pillsbury Launches SilverFox Contracting Model to Address Mainframe Maintenance Needs

WASHINGTON, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury's renowned Global Sourcing and Technology Transactions practice is pleased to unveil a first-of-its-kind technology service contracting model designed to support the distinct needs of organizations relying on mainframe technology. Teaming with IBM, Atos and Ensono, the firm is offering clients a comprehensive system maintenance program—dubbed SilverFox—that grants users access to sustainable managed mainframe services at a reasonable, set price.

For more than half a century, mainframes have served as the primary means of data storage for organizations the world over. But while the mainframes themselves show no signs of stopping, the system administrators and programmers familiar with mainframes are reaching retirement age, making ongoing upkeep increasingly difficult. Large-scale outsourcing deals can be implemented to address this challenge but those transactions have not been economically viable for all but the largest corporations. Pillsbury's new SilverFox model is intended to directly address this issue.

This proprietary contracting model is unique in that it streamlines the many "standard" components of mainframe operations while still providing flexibility to accommodate an organization's specific operational needs. By pre-negotiating these standardized contractual elements with leading mainframe maintenance service providers, Pillsbury can more efficiently draft and negotiate terms for the remaining tailored components of service agreements. SilverFox allows clients to move from supplier engagement to finalized contract in as little as 60 days, versus a minimum of six months for a typical managed services transaction of this magnitude.

"SilverFox affords clients the risk allocation expertise of Pillsbury's sourcing practitioners at significantly reduced contracting costs and much shorter procurement timelines," said Pillsbury consulting principal Joseph Nash. "It is a gamechanger for the many entities that continue to depend on mainframes."

