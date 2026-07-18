Pillsbury Notice of Data Breach

NEW YORK, July 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP ("Pillsbury") was among many law firms targeted by sophisticated social engineering attempts in an incident last year. While the firm quickly detected and blocked the activity, an unauthorized actor was able to access some of the firm's documents during a short window of time. Pillsbury notified any impacted clients last year and undertook a detailed process to review the accessed documents for personal information. Pillsbury then began notifying individuals whose personal information was affected. That process is now complete, and today, Pillsbury is publishing substitute notice as a final step.

For more information, please visit the substitute notice on our website at https://www.pillsburylaw.com/en/breach-notice.html.

SOURCE Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP