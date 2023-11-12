PillWork Strengthens Global Ties Ahead of 2023 Launch with Strategic Partnerships

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PillWork, emerging as a pioneer in holistic wellness, is meticulously preparing for its anticipated launch at the end of 2023. As part of this build-up, PillWork has gained a place in the AWS Global Collaboration Program, ensuring top-tier app functionality. Furthermore, a collaboration with Vertical, Helsinki's prestigious health accelerator, has been established, seamlessly integrating Finnish healthcare expertise into their offerings. This is all in line with PillWork's vision of upholding and promoting health standards of international repute.

PillWork streamlined supplement management for holistic wellness.

A significant stride in their global collaboration is the involvement with Business Helsinki and Health Capital Helsinki, two vital players driving health and business innovations in Finland. These partnerships signal PillWork's ambition to position itself at the nexus of health tech and global business trends, drawing from Helsinki's rich ecosystem of health and entrepreneurial excellence.

Mr. Young Cho, Global Lead of PillWork, expressed, "Aligning with Vertical and being in the orbit of Business Helsinki and Health Capital Helsinki fortifies our commitment to infusing our platform with global health innovations. As we approach our launch, these collaborations bolster our optimism and enthusiasm about the enriched wellness journey we aim to offer our users."

PillWork's approach transcends mere supplement guidance. It weaves insights on diet, sleep, and activity, providing a comprehensive health perspective. "We aim to be the go-to platform, offering personalized wellness strategies through a mix of AI, data, and expert feedback," elaborated Cho.

Central to PillWork's philosophy is the essence of community. More than an app, it's a confluence of health enthusiasts from across the globe. Here, they can narrate their wellness paths, share testimonials, and rally behind one another. "Every shared experience amplifies our mission. Our space is carved out for these stories to shine and inspire," Cho noted.

Underscoring its dedication to health-tech evolution, PillWork is gearing up for a notable presence at the Slush startup festival in November.

For a closer look at PillWork's broad vision, exclusive services, and forthcoming launch specifics, head to www.aboutpillwork.com.

SOURCE PillWork