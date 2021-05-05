Pilo's Tequila Garden to Start Accepting DogeCoin

MIAMI, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Miami becomes the world's cryptocurrency capital, Wynwood's hottest dining and entertainment venue, Pilo's Tequila Garden, is proud to announce they will begin accepting DogeCoin. Located in the heart of Miami's Wynwood neighborhood, Pilo's Tequila Garden will be among the first entertainment venues to accept the popular cryptocurrency.

"Pilos Tequila Garden accepting DogeCoin shows how innovative Miami restaurants are," says Owner and Restaurateur Derek Gonzalez. "We want to be a part of innovation that is coming to South Florida and fulfil the demand of businesses accepting cryptocurrency."

Beloved by celebrities for their world-famous tacos, Pilo's Tequila Garden is a mission-based company striving to empower and hire individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to help them achieve their dreams, increase their independence, and provide companionship. The brand is proud to be one of the top employers of individuals with special abilities in South Florida.

Pilo's Tequila Garden is on 158 NW 24th Street, FL 33309. For more information, visit www.pilostacos.com or follow Pilo's Tequila Garden on Instagram @PilosTequilaGarden.

About Pilo's Street Tacos

Founded by Derek Gonzalez in 2017 in Miami, Florida, Pilo's Street Tacos offers authentic Mexican food, street tacos, late-night bites, interactive and visually stunning art pieces and an inclusive environment for the entire community to enjoy. Pilo's, including its newest location in the heart of Wynwood, has a mission to employ individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities — referred to as "special abilities" — and help them achieve their dreams, increase their independence and provide companionship. The flagship Wynwood location features an open-air Tequila Garden and transforms into a welcoming nightlife atmosphere with frequent special events and top-name artists, three full-service bars, a state-of-the-art DJ booth, bottle service and VIP booths, and an expansive tequila, mezcal and cocktail list for guests to enjoy day or night. Guests are transported to the streets of Mexico City upon arrival, and greeted with vibrant and colorful hand painted murals from local and international artists, showcasing unity and inclusion. Currently, Pilo's has two locations in South Florida: their original location in Brickell and the flagship Tequila Garden location in Wynwood.

For more information, visit www.pilostacos.com or follow Pilo's Street Tacos on Instagram @PilosTacos.

