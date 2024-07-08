Pilot Announces Summer Music Campaign, "On Tour with Pilot"

Pilot partners with musicians to give fans the chance to enter and win VIP concert tickets, meet & greets, and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot, the leading travel center network in North America, is turning up the volume with their new summer music campaign, "On Tour with Pilot." The company has partnered with notable musicians, Drew and Ellie Holcomb, RaeLynn, Bryan Martin, Christone "Kingfish" Ingram and The National Parks. This multi-week social media campaign will feature numerous giveaways, prizes and exclusive stories from the road, bringing fans closer to the music and artists they love.

Pilot is turning up the volume with their new summer music campaign, “On Tour with Pilot.”

"Pilot fuels the joy of drivers of all kinds, filling them up, keeping them going and helping make the most of their journey wherever it leads them," said Adrienne Ingoldt, chief marketing officer at Pilot. "Music is at the heart of any great road trip bringing excitement to every turn. We partnered with these incredible musicians because they embody the same love of the road we see in our guests."

As part of this campaign, Pilot will launch a 5-week giveaway series, kicking it off with the "On Tour with Pilot Concert Giveaway." From July 8 to July 12, fans can go to Pilot's Instagram page for a chance to win $3,000 to use toward concert tickets for their favorite artist and to fuel their trip*. The following weeks bring new opportunities to win concert tickets, artist merchandise and VIP meet-and-greets. To enter these giveaways, follow each artist on Instagram. Giveaways include:

Bryan Martin : Two VIP concert tickets and meet & greet

: Two VIP concert tickets and meet & greet Raelynn: Two VIP concert tickets and meet & greet

Christone "Kingfish" Ingram: Four autographed prize packs

The National Parks: Two VIP concert tickets, including a pre-show Q&A and performance

In addition to the prizes and giveaways, Pilot will feature exclusive content highlighting the artists on Instagram. In a video series titled, "Stories from the Road," viewers will enjoy a behind-the-scenes glimpse into their lives on and off the road and the stories behind their music.

Whether cruising down Route 66 or heading to a summer festival, Pilot will provide the soundtrack to your summer with unforgettable experiences. To learn more and enter the "On Tour with Pilot Concert Giveaway," follow Pilot on Instagram (@PilotFlyingJ).

*Terms and Conditions and applicable taxes apply. Review the complete list of giveaway rules at pilotflyingj.com/on-tour-with-pilot-concert-giveaway-day-official-rules

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot offers trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is committed to shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of a coast-to-coast EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com.

SOURCE Pilot Travel Centers LLC