Pilot Celebrates Mac and Cheese Day and Introduces New Summer Menu Items

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot, the largest network of travel centers, is heating up this summer with mouthwatering new menu items and a special offer for Mac and Cheese Day. On July 14, 2024, mac and cheese lovers can visit any of the more than 300 participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers to celebrate National Mac and Cheese Day. Guests can redeem a one-time offer in the myRewards Plus app to enjoy a Buy One, Get One for $1 deal on Pilot's new loaded mac and cheese bowls.* These flavor-packed bowls are just a taste of the menu options designed to satisfy every craving this summer.

Pilot guests are invited to try the brand's new loaded mac and cheese bowls: the tangy Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl and the savory Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac Bowl.

"Drivers can count on us for delicious and convenient food that doesn't just fill them up but enhances the travel experience and brings joy to their journey," said Jamie King, vice president of food and deli operations for Pilot. "This summer, we're rolling out some exciting new offerings, including our first-ever National Mac and Cheese Day promotion. Plus, we're bringing back fan favorites like the Pilot Big Dog and introducing new items to our menu. Out here, you can always find something tasty to help you savor the journey."

On National Mac and Cheese Day, guests can try both flavors of the new loaded mac and cheese bowls: the tangy Buffalo Chicken Mac Bowl and the savory Chicken Bacon Ranch Mac Bowl. Or, indulge in new and returning favorites such as the Pilot Big Dog - a half-pound, all-beef hot dog measuring an entire foot in length wrapped in freshly prepared pizza dough and topped with garlic butter. Additional items include the spicy and savory Nashville Hot Wings, the Spicy Italian Pizza topped with sausage and pepperoni, or the lighter zesty Southwest Salad, featuring chicken, jalapenos and corn.

Every stop at Pilot is a chance to recharge, refuel and rediscover the joy of the open road. Travelers can find these craveable new items and a full line-up of drinks at participating Pilot and Flying J travel centers across the U.S. To find nearby locations and save with more great deals, download the myRewards Plus app*. Additionally, guests can stretch their travel budgets even further by enjoying 10 cents off every gallon of gas this summer through the app.** To learn more about Pilot's limited-time food offerings, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-foods.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

**Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Void where prohibited (not valid in Wisconsin and New Jersey). Other terms and conditions may apply. Visit https://pilotflyingj.com/terms-and-conditions for details.

About Pilot

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot") keeps North America's drivers moving as the leading energy and experience provider people rely on to fuel their journeys. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 team members. As the largest network of travel centers, Pilot has nearly 900 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.2 million guests per day. In addition to travel center services, Pilot and its partners offer trucking fleets a variety of solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, maintenance and rewards. The company operates the third largest fuel tanker fleet in North America and supplies approximately 12 billion gallons of fuel per year. Pilot is committed to shaping the future of energy as one of the largest providers of biodiesel and renewable fuels and through the development of its EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. For additional information about Pilot, visit pilotflyingj.com.

