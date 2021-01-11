Pilot Company and RTS Financial Launch Factoring Partnership to Fuel Fleets Nationwide

"We are focused on initiatives that deliver savings, efficiency and convenience to our fleet customers," said Shameek Konar, CEO of Pilot Company. "We're thrilled to partner with a highly regarded provider like RTS to offer an integrated service solution for factoring and fuel that helps trucking companies access the resources they need to succeed and grow."

Dedicated teams from Pilot Company and RTS will work with fleets to provide funding, fuel and essential services at competitive rates. By combining Pilot Company's cross-network bundle of fuel savings, credit, truck maintenance and loyalty rewards, with the favorable advance rates and same-day funding services from RTS, fleets of all sizes will be able to streamline their business.

"Through this partnership, RTS and Pilot Company will be able to provide even greater value to the trucking industry," said Bill Ryan, founder and CEO, Shamrock Trading Corporation, parent company of RTS. "Together, we're excited to help trucking companies grow their businesses so they can provide for their families, stay on the road and enhance their operations."

In addition to convenient fuel and factoring solutions, customers will be supported with:

Dedicated, multilingual account and sales representatives

Back-office services to streamline paperwork

Easy-to-use mobile and web account management and credit analysis with RTS Pro

Enhanced Pilot Company customer portal to manage fuel accounts

Access to more than 1,000 fueling locations across the Pilot Flying J Travel Center network and One9 Fuel Network

To learn more and apply for bundled services with Pilot Company and RTS, visit https://www.rtsinc.com/lp/pfj-press or speak directly with a customer care representative at (866) 779-7670.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers and 6,200 diesel lanes. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app. For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

About RTS Financial Service, Inc.

RTS Financial (RTS), a Shamrock Trading Corporation brand, is a factoring company that provides working capital solutions to businesses across multiple industries, primarily trucking and oilfield services. Since 1995, RTS has been dedicated to helping customers build their cashflow by providing customers with simple, transparent factoring rates and no hidden fees. Clients enjoy easy invoice uploading, same-day funding and fast customer service. For more than 30 years, Shamrock Trading Corporation has been a leader in the trucking industry by helping companies grow their businesses through transportation services, finance and technology. Shamrock is headquartered in the Kansas City metro, with offices in Chicago, Nashville, Dallas, Midland, Texas and Laredo, Texas. The family-owned company is built on strong ethics, a dedication to its customers and close attention to the marketplace. The Shamrock brands serve clients in more than 40 countries and 25 languages.

For more information on RTS and the RTS Pro mobile and web application, visit rtsinc.com. To learn about how Shamrock's family of brands is helping its customers, visit shamrocktradingcorp.com.

