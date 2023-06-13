Pilot Company celebrates opening of two new travel centers and completion of 80 'New Horizons' remodels

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is growing and modernizing its industry-leading travel center network to meet the needs of all interstate drivers, recently adding two new travel centers in California and Texas, and completing more than 80 store remodels as part of its $1 billion New Horizons initiative. By the end of the year, Pilot Company aims to open more than a dozen new travel centers, add over 20 dealer locations to its network, and makeover an additional 30 stores across 28 states.

Pilot Travel Center in Rialto, California

"We're strategically building out and renovating our network with forward-thinking designs and offerings to bring a consistently best-in-class experience to the road for all drivers," said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization and development. "Every upgrade or new addition is made with our guests and team members in mind."

The planned network expansion, including the two newest Pilot travel centers in Odessa, Texas and Rialto, California brings much-needed facilities to commercial drivers in these regions, including adding a total of over 600 new commercial truck parking spaces to the industry.

Located at 6051 S Highway 385, the Pilot travel center in Odessa, Texas features:

16 gasoline fueling positions and six diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Pilot's premium coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Wide selection of name brand products, electronics, gifts and gear

39 truck parking spots

Four showers

Public laundry

Full-service and self-checkouts for faster shopping

The Pilot travel center in Rialto, California is located at 2325 Sierra Lakes Parkway and offers:

14 gasoline fueling positions and eight diesel lanes with biofuel, DEF, and high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza, homestyle meals and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Pilot's premium coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Arby's with drive-through

Cinnabon

Wide selection of name brand products, electronics, gifts and gear

91 truck parking spaces

Seven showers

Lounge for professional drivers

CAT scale

Public laundry

Full-service and self-checkouts for a quick shopping experience

To celebrate its two newest locations, Pilot Company is giving back to the communities it serves with a total of $30,000 in donations to the local schools and hosting a grand opening event at the Rialto Pilot travel center. The event in Rialto, California on May 19 included a ribbon-cutting and check presentation with city and school officials, special guests from the Ontario Reign hockey team, local radio stations, cornhole tournaments, raffle drawings, swag, and gas gift-card giveaways. Pilot also hosted a special after-party for professional drivers, including free pizza, massage chairs in the drivers' lounge, and premium prizes of workwear and trucking gear.

"It's a moment of pride for our team members to celebrate their new store or completed remodel with family, friends, communities and guests," said Cornish. "We're excited to welcome everyone from professional drivers to roadtrippers into our stores and to delight them with our friendly service, clean and modern facilities, and vast array of high-quality items to fuel their journeys."

To help guests go further this summer, Pilot Company is offering 10 cents off every gallon of gas at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations from May 22 to September 5, 2023, by texting "SAVE10" to 26494.* Professional drivers also have access to summer savings with a new Fuel and Free Snacks Challenge** in the myRewards Plus app from June 5 to July 30, 2023. After joining the challenge in the myRewards Plus app, professional drivers can earn two free snacks or drinks every week by fueling a minimum of 25 commercial diesel gallons.**

To learn more about Pilot Company's travel center network, its New Horizons initiative, and summer deals, visit pilotflyingj.com.

*Offer valid on gas and auto diesel gallons through Sept. 5, 2023. Texting gives consent to PFJ auto-marketing SMS. Message and data rates may apply. Consent not required for purchase. Full terms and conditions can be found at pilotflyingj.com/summer.

**Data rates may apply. Other terms and conditions may apply. Drivers must scan or swipe their loyalty card at checkout to receive the offer.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Company has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Company is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is paving the way to the future by developing an EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

SOURCE Pilot Company