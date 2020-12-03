Pilot Company earns No. 1 Top Workplaces award, hiring new team members

"We talk about company culture and values a lot at Pilot Company because we are fostering an environment that puts our team members and guests first," said Paul Shore, chief people officer of Pilot Company. "Being recognized by our team members as the number one Top Workplace in Knoxville is an incredible honor. It is truly a reflection of their passion and dedication to not only fuel tanks and help keep America moving, but to fuel people as we strive to make everyone's journey better."

The collective commitment of the Pilot Company team has been even more apparent throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. All team members worked together to implement extra safety precautions and sanitation protocols to keep the company's network of more than 780 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and Pilot Convenience Stores open and ready to serve professional drivers and many others working to support their communities and the country.

Pilot Company continues to grow this nationwide team, hiring motivated and service-oriented individuals in roles from food service to IT, based in Knoxville and locations across the country. The company's Sales and Support Center headquarters in Knoxville, Tennessee currently has 120 open positions in areas including IT, Data Analytics, Guest Services, Help Desk, Logistics, Inside Sales and Warehouse.

At travel center locations nationwide, a variety of roles are open including leadership positions for general managers and regional managers, as well as hourly positions in quick-service restaurants, deli, retail and maintenance. As the sixth largest restaurant operator in North America with more than 400 quick-service restaurants (QSR) at its stores, there are currently more than 100 available QSR/deli positions ranging from leadership to entry level part-time and full-time roles.

Pilot Company offers competitive benefits for full-time and part-time team members and is committed to giving back to the communities it serves. Reflective of its people first culture, Pilot Company has been named to the Top Workplaces list every year since 2017, making the jump from third in 2019 to first place in 2020. The Top Workplaces rankings are determined by a third party, Energage, which distributes voluntary surveys to employees that rate multiple metrics of organizational success, including workplace culture. In addition to the Top Workplaces honors, Pilot Company CEO Jimmy Haslam received this year a Special Award for Leadership.

To learn more about the benefits and culture of working at Pilot Company, as well as apply to open positions, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 34 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app. For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

