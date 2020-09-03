Pilot Company Founder Jim Haslam authors memoir on leadership lessons, learning and luck

The story of the Haslam family and Pilot Company offers an encouraging, engaging and entertaining perspective on family, faith and the discovery of what really matters the most in life. Friends and family offer stories and insights, including contributions from Natalie Haslam, his wife and community philanthropist; Peyton Manning, former University of Tennessee and NFL quarterback; Phillip Fulmer, former UT head football coach and now director of athletics at UT; Rick Barnes, head basketball coach at UT; Lamar Alexander, a U.S. senator and former UT president; Jimmy Haslam, oldest son and CEO of Pilot Company; Bill Haslam, youngest son and former mayor of Knoxville and governor of Tennessee; Ann Haslam Bailey, daughter and vice president of the Haslam Family Foundation; and Lee Scott, former CEO of Walmart.

"I am a little biased, but I think the story before you is unique, inspirational, and often hilarious," Bill Haslam wrote. "You should also know that it has been written against the will of its author. You don't see that every day, I know. But then again, you don't meet many people like my dad every day."

Haslam, a military veteran who served in the U.S. Army, is the founder and chairman of the board of Pilot Company, which is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee. Founded in 1958, the company has remained a family business with Jimmy Haslam serving as CEO for the last 25 years and several other members involved, including Bill Haslam serving on the board of directors and Whitney Haslam Johnson as chief experience officer and board member. Under the family's leadership, Pilot Company has grown to become the 10th largest private company in America according to Forbes and is the leading supplier of fuel and largest operator of travel centers in North America.

The former Vols football captain played on the 1951 national championship football team led by coaching legend and mentor Gen. Robert R. Neyland. Haslam would go on to serve as vice chair of the University of Tennessee Board of Trustees and become a UT Distinguished Alumnus. The Haslam family recently contributed $40 million to the university's Haslam College of Business, following a landmark gift in 2014 that established the business school as UT's first named college and brings the family's total historic giving to the university to more than $100 million. As a first-generation college student, Jim Haslam credits his first-class education as key to successfully founding Pilot Company and is passionate about creating opportunity for others to pursue higher education.

All proceeds from the sale of the book will benefit nonprofits that support small business, entrepreneurial and community-based ventures. It is Haslam's wish that others be afforded the chance to be as fortunate in their endeavors as he has been in his.

The book is available online at copilotingbook.com and at other retail and online outlets, including select Pilot and Flying J travel centers. An audio version of the book, narrated by Vol Radio Network lead announcer Bob Kesling, also is available.

To learn more about Pilot Company and its longstanding commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com/about.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year and has an industry-leading network of more than 950 retail and fueling locations that offer a variety of products, amenities and innovative solutions to make road travel easier. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and 35 Truck Care service centers. The One9 Fuel Network provides fleets and professional drivers with more places to stop at a variety of fueling locations. Pilot Company's energy division supplies fuel, DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services as the third largest tanker fleet in North America.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. More information on locations and amenities are available on the Pilot Flying J app . For additional information about Pilot Company and its commitment to team members and giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com .

SOURCE Pilot Company

Related Links

http://pilotcompany.com

