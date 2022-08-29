Pilot Company is Going Further to Thank Professional Drivers with Extended Driver Appreciation Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of National Truck Driver Appreciation Week in September, Pilot Company is extending its annual celebration for professional truck drivers who go above and beyond to keep America moving. To further recognize and thank these hero haulers, Pilot Company's Driver Appreciation will kick off on September 1 and last through October 31 with two months of exclusive offers, more points and events for professional drivers.

During September's Driver Appreciation celebration, Pilot Company is thanking professional drivers with free drinks, more points and extra perks in the myRewards Plus app.

"Professional drivers go further every day to deliver more than 70 percent of the goods this country depends on, and we want to show how much we appreciate all they do," said Shameek Konar, Pilot Company CEO. "Thank you to our very own Pilot drivers and all the professional drivers out there for trucking through even the toughest times. We are honored to serve you, and we're going even further this Driver Appreciation to celebrate your immense contributions."

Pilot Company is showing its appreciation with extra savings, big rewards and more points just for professional drivers, including:

Up to three free drink choices in the myRewards Plus™ app each week ( September 1 through October 31, 2022 ) including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters*

) including Pilot fountain drinks and coffee, sodas, energy drinks and waters* Earn up to 500 bonus points in September with new activated in-app challenges*

Discounts on various deli food items all September using the myRewards Plus™ app, including a 50% discount during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week* ( Sept. 11 – 17, 2022)

– 17, 2022) In October, earn even more points (up to 5 points per gallon) when fueling after activating PushForPoints™ in the myRewards Plus™ app*

Free Safe and Road Ready Checks in September by Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. With every check completed, drivers will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win one of three sets of Bridgestone premium steer tires

During Driver Appreciation, Pilot Company is teaming up with Monster Energy for on-site celebrations at recently remodeled and new travel centers as part of its New Horizons initiative. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities, including events like a BMX show, freebies from the Monster Energy girls, special guests, gas card giveaways, swag and more. Upcoming events include:

September 2, 2022 , 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 3006 North Williston Road in Florence, SC

, – at the Pilot Travel Center on 3006 North Williston Road in September 16, 2022 , 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 5231 Pearblossom Hwy in Palmdale, CA

, – 4 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 5231 Pearblossom Hwy in September 23, 2022 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Pilot Travel Center on 1701 Ashley Road in Boonville, MO

Professional drivers can redeem these promotions at any of the more than 750 participating U.S. Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers or owned and operated One9 Fuel Network locations. Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive one bonus point throughout September when fueling with their myRewards® card at participating Shell Flying J travel centers. Download the myRewards Plus™ app* to find the nearest participating travel center.

For more information about Pilot Company's Driver Appreciation, visit pilotflyingj.com/driver-appreciation.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply. While supplies last.

About Pilot Company:

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Pilot Company has fourth largest tanker fleet with more than 1,600 trucks that supply DEF, bio and renewable fuels, and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.3 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus™ app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

