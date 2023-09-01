Pilot Company Kicks off Driver Appreciation Month, Celebrates Professional Drivers Across the United States

News provided by

Pilot Company

01 Sep, 2023, 13:04 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company is kicking off Driver Appreciation month with exclusive offers all September for free drinks and discounts on meals to thank professional drivers for all they do to keep North America moving. The company will also host a celebration at one of its newly remodeled travel centers in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

Pilot Company kicks of Driver Appreciation Month with great deals just for pro drivers.
Pilot Company thanks pro drivers all September long with their annual Driver Appreciation Month.
"Professional drivers go the extra mile to keep our economy running," said David Hughes, senior vice president of sales at Pilot Company. "On behalf of Pilot Company, we want to express our heartfelt gratitude to all the professional drivers out there for your tireless efforts and dedication. We are truly honored to be able to serve you."

In September, professional drivers will be able to enjoy exclusive savings through the myRewards Plus app* at participating Pilot, Flying J and One9 travel centers, including:

  • Three free drinks every week on Pilot coff­ee, fountain drinks, and top-selling beverage brands from the cooler*
  • Offers on freshly prepared foods each week— including 50% off pizza, burgers, salads, and more*
  • Food and beverage discounts of 10% for Military or Veteran Pro Drivers (after authentication through ID.me)*
  • Additional off­ers, including food and beverage buy one get one free deals throughout the month*
  • Canadian professional drivers will automatically receive an extra bonus point per four liters when they swipe their myRewards® card*

During National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, Pilot Company will also host a community celebration for professional drivers at the Pilot travel center located at 3300 AR-391 in North Little Rock, Arkansas, which was recently remodeled as part of Pilot Company's New Horizons initiative. Drivers and guests are invited to join the festivities on September 13 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. for a lawn party complete with prize giveaways, refreshments, outdoor games, and music.

For more information about Driver Appreciation Month, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.  Download the myRewards Plus app* to find the nearest participating travel center.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations only. Terms and conditions apply. While supplies last.

About Pilot Company:

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Company has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Company is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is paving the way to the future by developing an EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards is available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

SOURCE Pilot Company

