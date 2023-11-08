Pilot Company Prepares Service Members for Post-Duty Careers with Department of Defense SkillBridge Partnership

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, has been accepted into the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program to offer transitioning service members opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers. The program will provide active-duty military personnel nearing the end of their enlistment an opportunity to hone their skills and gain expertise in a range of fields within Pilot Company, including technology, operations, and logistics.

"Finding meaningful employment is one of the challenges veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life," said Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot Company and a U.S. Navy veteran. "Pilot Company is honored to work with the Department of Defense, through their SkillBridge Program, to help deliver a solid foundation for a successful career beyond military service. Once service members finish the program, we hope they stay at Pilot Company and bring their years of experience and training into some of our leadership roles."

The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program allows service members to gain work experience through internships, apprenticeships and other job training opportunities with civilian employers during the last six months of their military service. These roles can turn into full-time positions for the service member upon completion of the program, ensuring military members find companies with jobs that better match their experience.

Pilot Company has a team of recruiters who travel to veteran-based career fairs and attend military transition assistance programs to share more information about opportunities at Pilot Company. This initiative helps the company connect with service members who bring years of training, experience and leadership skills to the table. Pilot Company currently has SkillBridge openings in the fields of technology, operations and logistics, with plans to expand opportunities in the program throughout the organization. Additionally, the company is hiring across the country and invites veterans and their families to apply for any of their open positions. For more details and to apply to any of the available roles, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/talent-communities.

Pilot Company fosters a welcoming environment for its team members and veterans through business resource groups such as Veterans of Pilot Company. Pilot Company is deeply committed to supporting military personnel and veterans, especially in their transition to post-service careers. It has a long history of giving back to organizations such as the Call of Duty Endowment and Hire Heroes to support this cause. Pilot Company also extends exclusive offerings and discounts for service members and their families through their myRewards Plus app.*

For more information about Pilot Company and to check out all open positions, visit pilotcompany.com.

