Pilot Company Prepares Service Members for Post-Duty Careers with Department of Defense SkillBridge Partnership

Pilot Company

08 Nov, 2023, 11:47 ET

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Company, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, has been accepted into the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program to offer transitioning service members opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers. The program will provide active-duty military personnel nearing the end of their enlistment an opportunity to hone their skills and gain expertise in a range of fields within Pilot Company, including technology, operations, and logistics.

Pilot Company partners with the Department of Defense SkillBridge Program to offer transitioning service members opportunities for professional development and successful civilian careers.
"Finding meaningful employment is one of the challenges veterans face when reintegrating into civilian life," said Erin Tanner, recruiting program manager at Pilot Company and a U.S. Navy veteran. "Pilot Company is honored to work with the Department of Defense, through their SkillBridge Program, to help deliver a solid foundation for a successful career beyond military service. Once service members finish the program, we hope they stay at Pilot Company and bring their years of experience and training into some of our leadership roles."

The Department of Defense SkillBridge Program allows service members to gain work experience through internships, apprenticeships and other job training opportunities with civilian employers during the last six months of their military service. These roles can turn into full-time positions for the service member upon completion of the program, ensuring military members find companies with jobs that better match their experience.

Pilot Company has a team of recruiters who travel to veteran-based career fairs and attend military transition assistance programs to share more information about opportunities at Pilot Company. This initiative helps the company connect with service members who bring years of training, experience and leadership skills to the table. Pilot Company currently has SkillBridge openings in the fields of technology, operations and logistics, with plans to expand opportunities in the program throughout the organization. Additionally, the company is hiring across the country and invites veterans and their families to apply for any of their open positions. For more details and to apply to any of the available roles, visit jobs.pilotflyingj.com/talent-communities

Pilot Company fosters a welcoming environment for its team members and veterans through business resource groups such as Veterans of Pilot Company. Pilot Company is deeply committed to supporting military personnel and veterans, especially in their transition to post-service careers. It has a long history of giving back to organizations such as the Call of Duty Endowment and Hire Heroes to support this cause. Pilot Company also extends exclusive offerings and discounts for service members and their families through their myRewards Plus app.*

For more information about Pilot Company and to check out all open positions, visit pilotcompany.com.

*Data rates may apply. Terms and conditions apply.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Company") keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 870 locations serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day and providing over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Pilot Company has the third largest tanker fleet in North America with over 1,500 trucks that supply approximately 14 billion gallons of fuel per year and provide hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. As a fuel and energy leader, Pilot Company is the largest provider of biodiesel and renewable fuels and is paving the way to the future by developing an EV charging network and low carbon fueling alternatives. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network provides smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with a variety of fueling locations that offer everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards is available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit pilotcompany.com.

