Pilot Company Unveils New App Name and Rewards Program Made for Drivers with More Points, Savings and Convenience

"Now with myRewards Plus ™ , we are able to provide drivers with more of what they need and want while on the road," said Mike Rodgers, chief technology officer at Pilot Company. "We are always working to enhance the experience for our guests and are introducing the myRewards Plus ™ app to simplify how drivers can earn more, save more and make the most of their stops when they visit any of our locations."

Available to be used at more than 1,000 Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers and One9 Fuel Network locations*, the myRewards Plus™ app brings together the award-winning features of the Pilot Flying J app and the company's myRewards card to create an enhanced digital loyalty program that rewards drivers with more when they join the app. The benefits and features of myRewards Plus™ include:

More Points*: Earning up to four points per commercial diesel gallon is now a permanent tiered points program for professional drivers in the myRewards Plus ™ app. To start earning more, activate the tiered points program in the app every month and with each qualifying fill, the earnings level will increase by a half point per gallon up to four points. After just six fills, drivers keep earning four points per gallon for the rest of the month. On average, this adds up to $450 worth of points per year that can be redeemed on Prime Parking, showers, supplies, food and drinks.**

More Savings*: All drivers can save money on the road with exclusive daily and weekly offers on favorite food, snacks, beverages and supplies. With drink club, members earn a free dispensed beverage or dispensed coffee on every 10 th drink purchase. Professional drivers can also still earn shower credits and Shower Power with myRewards Plus ™ .

All drivers can save money on the road with exclusive daily and weekly offers on favorite food, snacks, beverages and supplies. With drink club, members earn a free dispensed beverage or dispensed coffee on every 10 drink purchase. Professional drivers can also still earn shower credits and Shower Power with myRewards Plus . More Convenience: Features to help drivers plan ahead and save time at every stop include trip planning with navigation and location amenity filters, contactless payments and digital receipts. Professional drivers can easily reserve showers, book Prime Parking spaces and initiate mobile fueling from the comfort of their cabs.

"Our goal is to help guests along their journey with clean locations, friendly team members, money-saving rewards and useful tools that make road travel easier," said Rodgers. "Especially today, the need for utility features that promote health and safety, such as digital receipts, touchless payments and mobile fueling, are critically important and we will continue to explore more ways to expand our app's capabilities."

Download or update to the myRewards Plus™ app to start enjoying more convenience and perks at Pilot Flying J and One9 Fuel Network locations nationwide.* To learn more, visit pilotflyingj.com/rewards.

*Data rates may apply. Participating locations in the U.S. only. Other terms and conditions may apply.

**Based on a monthly average of twelve (12) 100 commercial diesel gallon fills with the tiered points program activated in the myRewards Plus™ app for a 12-month period. Excludes DEF.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Company keeps North America's drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 1,000 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 11 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewables and provides hauling and disposal services. Through the company's vast network of fueling locations, Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 30,000 direct fleet customers with bundled solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot Flying J Travel Center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 680 restaurants, 74,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fuel stops to provide value, convenience and perks to fleets and professional drivers at more than 240 locations across the United States. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 10 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

SOURCE Pilot Company