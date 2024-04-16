Pilot Energy Strengthens National Presence with Acquisition of Worthington Energy Consultants

SAN DIEGO, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Energy ("Pilot"), a leading provider of Energy Procurement Advisory services, is pleased to announce its acquisition of Worthington Energy Consultants ("Worthington"), a highly respected energy consulting group headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Together, Pilot and Worthington serve customers across deregulated markets, with significant expertise in CAISO and PJM.

"We are thrilled to welcome Worthington to the Pilot family. We look forward to integrating Worthington's wealth of expertise into our platform to deliver even stronger solutions for our customers and stakeholders," said Pilot's CEO, Zaheer Dhruv.

The acquisition of Worthington marks a significant milestone in the continued growth and evolution of Pilot. Leveraging and integrating Worthington's established presence in key markets will extend its reach and provide clients with increased options and flexibility in their energy procurement strategies.

Pilot and Worthington each boast decades of industry experience and expertise, so clients can expect continuity and reliability in receiving best-in-class energy solutions that exceed expectations—solidifying both companies' reputations in the industry.

Worthington's Principal, Craig Grant, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations, emphasized the alignment, "Pilot's reputation for excellence and dedication to client-centric solutions closely aligns with our principles."

Pilot remains committed to driving positive change and delivering value to clients, partners, and stakeholders as it expands its presence and capabilities.

Pilot Energy is backed by Boyne Capital Partners.

About Pilot Energy

Since 2001, Pilot has offered an unbiased and data-driven approach to energy supply alternatives. With a team of experts, Pilot guides clients through every step of energy procurement as they navigate deregulated energy markets. Pilot provides a steady hand for commercial, industrial, and government entities seeking expertise in managing their energy strategy and reaching their sustainability goals.

About Boyne Capital Partners, LLC

Boyne Capital is a Florida-based private equity firm focused on investments in lower-middle market companies. Founded in 2006, Boyne has successfully invested in a broad range of industries, including healthcare services, consumer products, manufacturing, business & financial services, and industrial, infrastructure & engineering services. Beyond financial resources, Boyne provides industry and operational expertise to its portfolio companies and partners with management to drive company performance and growth. Boyne specializes in providing the capital necessary to fund corporate growth and facilitate owners' and shareholders' partial or full exit.

