Pilot Flying J Announces 2023 Road Warrior Winners

05 Oct, 2023

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J celebrates the winners of its annual Road Warrior contest, which recognizes the hard work, dedication, commitment and sacrifice of professional truck drivers who go the extra mile to keep America moving. After reviewing countless deserving nominations, Pilot Flying J selected Don Crouse of Bruceville, Indiana, as the $15,000 grand prize Road Warrior winner, Robert Palm of Albuquerque, New Mexico, as the $10,000 second place winner and Angelique Temple of Ruther Glen, Virginia, as the $5,000 third place winner.

Grand prize winner of Pilot Flying J's 2023 Road Warrior Contest, Don Crouse, receives $15,000 check.
Second place winner Robert Palm receives $10,000 prize as part of 2023 Road Warrior Contest.
Third place winner Angelique Temple receives $5,000 as part of 2023 Road Warrior Contest.
"It was inspiring to read the nominations celebrating professional drivers' heroism, dedication and selfless acts of kindness," said Adrienne Ingoldt, vice president of brand and marketing for Pilot Flying J. "At every turn and with each mile driven, these professional drivers go above and beyond to help people and communities along the way. Thank you and congratulations to Don, Robert and Angelique on this well-deserved recognition of your contributions and many years of driving."

Crouse, this year's grand prize winner, has been a professional truck driver for over 50 years and currently drives for Boyd Grain out of Washington, Indiana. As a mentor and advocate for the trucking industry, he has helped guide new drivers into careers over the road. For the last 15 years, Crouse has dedicated time as a volunteer with Wreaths Across America to deliver wreaths to veterans' cemeteries in several states. He and his wife have started Wreaths Across America ceremonies in six locations across southwestern Indiana.

"Besides being a great driver for over 50 years, Don has gone above and beyond supporting our nation's veterans through Wreaths Across America, and it's awesome to see a company like Pilot recognize him for all his selfless efforts. All of us at Boyd Grain are proud to work with Don," said Logan Graber, co-owner of Boyd Grain.

Palm, a U.S. Army veteran, has been in the trucking industry for over 40 years. Passionate about serving fellow drivers and their families, he founded Truckers Final Mile, an organization designed to reunite drivers and their families in times of crisis. In 2015, Palm and his wife created a new program to support children during their first Christmas after losing a truck driver parent on the highway.

With over 20 years behind the wheel, Temple continues to inspire women in the trucking industry, guide young drivers and dedicate countless hours to helping those in need in her community. Her expertise and commitment to trucking have earned her recognition as a panel member for the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and an induction into the Howes Hall of Fame. In 2023, Temple participated in the Make-A-Wish Mother's Day Truck Convoy, contributing to the cause of granting more wishes to children with critical illnesses.

To learn more about Pilot Flying J's 2023 Road Warrior contest and winners, visit pilotflyingj.com/roadwarrior.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Travel Centers LLC ("Pilot Flying J"), the largest network of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. The Pilot Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 77,000 truck parking spaces, 5,500 deluxe showers, 6,300 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service through Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. Details on locations, amenities and rewards are available in the myRewards Plusapp. More information on Pilot Flying J is available at www.pilotflyingj.com.

Pilot Flying J is part of the Pilot Company family of brands. Pilot Company is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 30,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.

