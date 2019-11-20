Pilot Flying J Launches One9 Fuel Network

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pilot Flying J announced the launch of One9 Fuel Network, a nationwide fueling network making it easier for smaller fleets to run their business. The new network will give professional drivers and trucking companies access to personalized credit and rewarding benefits with a variety of travel center brands.

The One9 Fuel Network is named after Channel 19, the primary CB radio channel used by professional drivers across North America. Inspired by the connection that this channel offers to drivers across the nation, One9 is committed to connecting all drivers to the resources they need.

"One9 Fuel Network offers outstanding benefits to the industry and gives us a way to help smaller fleets and owner-operators receive the services they need to successfully run their businesses," said Jimmy Haslam, CEO of Pilot Flying J. "We are committed to providing fleets and drivers with convenient access to our exceptional credit and rewards programs at a variety of travel center brands to make life on the road easier."

The growing One9 network includes access to more than 170 locations, including Mr. Fuel, Pride and Stamart travel centers, as well as designated Speedway commercial fueling lanes across the country. The fuel marketing agreement with Speedway is an extension of Pilot Flying J's longstanding relationship with the company and enables the seamless use of credit and benefit programs at more than 160 of their commercial fueling lanes. One9 Fuel Network provides the flexibility that smaller fleets and owner-operators need to fuel at more locations, with credit accepted and myRewards® benefits earned across the One9 and Pilot Flying J networks.

For added convenience and faster fueling, professional drivers will be able to use the Pilot Flying J app to mobile fuel and access their myRewards® account at One9 locations. Professional drivers can take advantage of an introductory offer* to earn two points per gallon at all One9 locations when using myRewards® at the time of purchase. With a minimum 50 gallon diesel purchase, myRewards® members will also receive a shower credit and one free fountain drink or coffee, which can be redeemed at participating Mr. Fuel, Pride, Stamart, Pilot and Flying J locations.

Download the Pilot Flying J app to easily filter and find One9 Fuel Network locations**. One9 locations will also have a decal on diesel pumps to designate they are part of the network.

To learn more about One9 Fuel Network and view locations, visit One9FuelNetwork.com.

*Other terms and conditions may apply.

**Data rates may apply.

About Pilot Flying J

Pilot Flying J, the largest operator of travel centers in North America, is committed to connecting people and places with comfort, care and a smile at every stop. Headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Flying J has a network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, 32 Truck Care service centers with roadside assistance, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 73,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump. Pilot Flying J is currently ranked No. 14 on Forbes' list of America's Largest Private Companies. Visit www.pilotflyingj.com for more information.

SOURCE Pilot Flying J

